04/30/2019

Conservatives Rake In Record Fundraising Haul In 1st Quarter

Tories raised more than double the money Liberals brought in during the first 3 months of the year.

  • Canadian Press
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks at the Vancouver Board of Trade on Apr. 12, 2019.
Jonathan Hayward/CP
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks at the Vancouver Board of Trade on Apr. 12, 2019.

OTTAWA — The long Canadian winter of 2019 was good for at least one thing: lining the pockets of political parties.

The Conservative Party of Canada's first-quarter haul of $8 million is more than any party has ever raised in the first three months of a year.

The Tories' raised more than double the Liberals' $3.9 million — which is still the Liberals' best first quarter in three years, despite the party's struggles in the SNC-Lavalin saga.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer attributes his party's financial prowess to having a message that is resonating with Canadians and believes it is a sign Canadians want a change in government.

The Green Party of Canada also had its best first fundraising quarter ever, bringing in $783,278, almost 50 per cent more than it brought in during the same period last year.

Maxime Bernier's brand-new People's Party of Canada nearly matched the Greens' total with a reported $762,000.

  • Canadian Press
