Fox Host Says Doug Ford Is Proof Trump's Style Is Taking Off

The host of a Fox Business show offered up Ontario Premier Doug Ford as "more proof" that U.S. President Donald Trump's mentality is catching on around the world.

"You say you're open for business, you're cutting red tape, you're cutting taxes on business. That's Trumpian," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney said to Ford in a segment Tuesday.

"Well, I don't know," the premier responded. "We were in politics well before the president was."

Ford's father, Doug Ford Sr., served as an Ontario MPP from 1995 to 1999, and the premier sat on Toronto city council from 2010 to 2014 during his late brother's infamous tenure as mayor.

Watch the full segment:

"Our friends to the north ... taking a page from the Trump playbook," with Ford's agenda, Fox Business host says https://t.co/xfeef2Ekp4 — Emma Paling (@emmapaling) April 30, 2019

Ford, who was on a two-day trip to New York City, said a pro-business approach is working for Trump and it's working for Ontario, too.

"Actually Stuart, we have so many jobs right now in Ontario, we don't have enough people to fill the jobs," he said. "So if you know of any good people on Fox, come on up to Toronto, Ontario and we'll put you to work."

Varney asked the premier about the recent Alberta election, which saw former NDP premier Rachel Notley booted out of office and replaced with United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney.

Provincial governments across Canada are turning conservative because voters are fed up with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his carbon tax, Ford said.

Varney closed the segment by thanking the premier of the "great state" of Ontario.

"Thank you," the premier said. "Let's get Fox up to Canada."

Also On HuffPost: