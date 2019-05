BUSINESS

Hollywood Studio Voltage Pictures To Sue Thousands Of Canadians For Piracy

Some 55,000 Canadians may soon be named in a “reverse class action" lawsuit for sharing movies online. For each violation, Voltage Pictures wants to extract up to $5,000 — the maximum amount allowed. Experts warn that the suit is part of a trend of "troll-type activity in Canada now that is driving normal people crazy," according to a report by The Globe and Mail.