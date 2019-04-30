Oprah Winfrey Will Visit 5 Canadian Cities On Speaking Tour This Summer

Toronto, you get Oprah; Montreal, you get Oprah; Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, you all get Oprah!

Oprah Winfrey is bringing her inspirational self to Canada this summer as part of a five-city speaking tour. The former television talk show host will wind her way through four Canadian provinces, O, The Oprah Magazine announced on Tuesday.

She's promoting her new book, The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose, and will discuss the "tools that have helped her to live her best life," according to the magazine.

"If you're feeling stuck or at a crossroads, there's no need to waste another moment wondering if there is more to life," Winfrey said in a statement published in O. "Of course there is. And it's yours for the finding."

The "Oprah Winfrey Presents: Your Path Made Clear" tour will start at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on June 14.

She'll follow with stops in Montreal (June 16), Calgary (June 19), Edmonton (June 20) and Vancouver (June 24).

"Oprah Winfrey will speak about the moments throughout her life that helped direct her on her path before being joined on stage by a special guest who impacted her journey for a unique one-on-one conversation," a press release from Live Nation reads, according to blogTO.

Who will these guests be? Gayle King? Beloved Brené Brown? Deepak Chopra? We don't know yet but with the bevy of high-profile Oprah besties, you likely won't be disappointed.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

