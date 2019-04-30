Tough news for royals fans today: a representative from the Royal Collection Trust, the charity that runs the official Royal Family souvenirs shop, confirmed to Insider that they won't be selling any Baby Sussex merchandise.

That means the new royal baby won't have their own commemorative plate. They won't have a customized Christmas ornament. And they won't have their own commemorative pillbox!

"We have no new ranges to announce," the rep told Insider. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

On the Royal Collection shop's website — which is a great place to waste time, should you desire to do that for any reason — there are distinct categories for a number of royal celebrations. You can buy merch commemorating Princess Eugenie's marriage to Jack Brooksbank, for example, or Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary.

Rui Vieira / PA Images via Getty Images Julie Scott puts the final touches on a rocking horse, a souvenir to commemorate the birth of the Prince George, at Royal Crown Derby in 2013.

Each of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children had their own lines of merchandise. You can still buy a plate and pillbox for Prince Louis, the youngest Cambridge kid, who just turned one. Everything else in the "Royal Baby" section is generic — a rocking horse ornament with the words "Buckingham Palace," for instance.

We don't know why exactly we've been dealt this cruel hand of fate, but Insider thinks it may be Meghan and Harry's choice. They spoke to a royal commentator with the distinctly British name Richard Fitzwilliams, who said it was likely a personal choice by the couple, who may subscribe to the idea that "officially releasing merchandise when a baby is born is somehow too commercial."

Despite the frankly unforgivable lack of royal baby pillboxes, the future royal baby has already generated a ton of revenue for its home country.

The royal wedding — which did have its own merch — generated an estimated 150 million pounds for Britain's fashion industry alone, according to Brand Finance. When Meghan wears clothes by a British designer, according to their report, that brand's financial prospects increase by 35 per cent. "Endorsement by any Royal, but particularly the Duchesses, is like the mythical golden touch and can transform a brand's performance overnight," director Alex Haigh said.

Women's Wear Daily has suggested that it's likely Meghan will dress her child in clothing by sustainable brands, which could help boost their profiles worldwide.

Tourism to London is thriving, too. Last month, the Shangri-La hotel in The Shard started offering Royal High Tea to celebrate the upcoming birth. Laura Citron, CEO of promotional company London and Partners, told the New York Times that bookings at Windsor Castle, where Meghan and Harry got married, increased by 92 per cent in the three months after last May's royal wedding.

And even though we don't know the baby's due date, and we don't even know if the couple will display the baby to the public after the birth, there are already fans lining up to try to get a glimpse.

Overall, Joshua Bamfield of the Centre for Retail Research estimates that the immediate royal baby boom will generate anywhere from 80 to 120 million dollars of revenue in terms of food, drink, and souvenirs, according to Hello! Magazine. The Baby Sussex is likely to increase spending by a cool 1.75 billion over a two-year period, he added. Not bad for someone who is literally not even born yet!

