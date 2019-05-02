NEWS
05/02/2019 11:28 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

Japan's PM Shinzo Abe Shows Off Canadian Beaver Door-Knocker On Instagram

His wife Akie also tests out their new contraption in the Instagram video and seems very pleased.

  • Canadian Press
Knock, knock, who's there? Just Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe installing a beaver door-knocker.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, @shinzoabe, Instagram
Knock, knock, who's there? Just Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe installing a beaver door-knocker.

LAKE KAWAGUCHI, Japan — Japan's prime minister is showing off a folksy souvenir he brought home from his recent trip to Canada.

In a video posted to his official Instagram account, Shinzo Abe installs a wooden door-knocker featuring a wood carving of a beaver.

Whimsical music plays as Abe, straight-faced and wearing a button-up shirt, hammers the accessory into place at his lakeside villa outside Tokyo.

His wife, Akie, laughs as she tests out the contraption.

The brief clip has already been viewed more than 80,000 times on Instagram and been shared widely on other social media.

Also on HuffPost:

  • Canadian Press
MORE: Beaver Japan Canada News Politics Shinzo Abe