Three babies have fallen off a popular Ikea change table after a part came loose due to safety locks not being used properly, the Swedish furniture giant said in a safety warning to parents Tuesday.

The warning about the Sundvik changing table/chest of drawers was posted on Ikea's U.K. website, and shared on several of their social media channels including the Ikea U.S. Facebook page, and their Singapore page.

The change table is sold in Canada, but is not being recalled, Ikea Canada corporate public relations manager Stephanie Harnett said in an email to HuffPost Canada. But they are still warning parents to use the safety locks.

"The model created for North America adheres to ASTM standards and is therefore slightly different than the model sold in Europe and Asia," Harnett said.

"However, as a precautionary measure, we are making a safety announcement to alert consumers to the importance of using the product as intended, according [to] the instructions, and with the hardware provided. IKEA urges customers who have misplaced or lost the safety locking fittings to contact IKEA for new fittings, free of charge. No proof of purchase [receipt] is needed to obtain replacement safety fittings."

According to the U.K.'s statement, all three incidents occurred when the safety lock fittings on the foldable part of the table were either not used properly, or not fitted properly during construction.

PRODUCT SAFETY ALERT: IKEA alerts customers who have purchased a SUNDVIK changing table/chest to ensure they use the safety locking fittings provided at all times. If they have been misplaced, additional kits can be ordered free of charge. More info: https://t.co/dojN13I1Cmpic.twitter.com/KdDG3GZ7GF — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) April 30, 2019

"IKEA has received three reports of incidents where the foldable part of the SUNDVIK changing table/chest of drawers has come loose and children have fallen off the changing table," the warning reads.

"Customers must not use the product for infant changing if these fittings are not in place correctly or are missing."

The Sundvik changing table/chest sells in Canada for $219. It looks like a chest of drawers, but has a foldable leaf on top that turns it into a changing table. The company website describes it as "safe for your baby and peace of mind for you."

"Safe products are always an IKEA priority and we are truly sorry to hear about the incidents but grateful that, to our knowledge, the children are fine. IKEA has now taken precautionary actions and will further improve the product communication," Children's business area manager Emelie Knoester said in a statement posted to IKEA Singapore's Facebook page.

In 2017, Ikea recalled 29 million dressers after eight children died from the chests toppling onto them.

