Ontario introduced sweeping changes Thursday to make it cheaper and easier for developers to build houses and rental buildings in the province.

"Folks, we need to fix the housing crisis created by the labyrinth of Liberal red tape," Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark said at an announcement in Scarborough, Ont.

"Homes are too expensive to buy and to rent and there aren't enough of them available to help people in need."

Clark will introduce a new Growth Plan, the government framework that sets out areas for development, and legislation to change a laundry list of other laws.

The government is proposing to:

Revert to old rules for resolving disputes between developers and the public or municipalities, which were phased out by the Liberal government and had been criticized for causing years-long delays

Eliminate development charges for secondary suites, i.e. a basement apartment or a laneway house,

Delay development charges for rental housing so that developers don't have to pay until they're collecting rent from tenants,

Spend $1.4 million this year to hire more adjudicators for the Landlord Tenant Board to clear a backlog of cases,

Change environmental laws to "streamline processes for projects that pose little risk,"

Get rid of a rule that requires builders to design parking spaces in a way that allows for electric vehicle charging.

Clark said it can take up to 10 years for a company to complete a high or low-rise development in the Greater Toronto Area.

"That's not good enough," he said. "For too long, government has stood in the way of increasing housing supply in this province."

More details will be available when Clark tables his legislation.

Earlier On HuffPost: