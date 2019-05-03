Jason Kenney, Doug Ford Celebrate 'Strong Alliance' With Photo Op

TORONTO — On his fourth day as Alberta premier, Jason Kenney visited Ontario Premier Doug Ford to celebrate the "strong alliance" between the two provinces.

"I appreciate everything you're doing to show Ontario's open for business," Kenney said to Ford in front of cameras Friday morning at Queen's Park.

"I gotta tell you, I'm here in Toronto to tell Bay Street that Alberta's open for business."

They did not take questions.

Kenney beat incumbent NDP premier Rachel Notley in Alberta's election April 16.

He had already hosted Ford in Calgary for a rally against the federal government's carbon tax when he was in Opposition.

"I want to thank Premier Ford and his government for being key players in the coalition fighting the carbon tax cash grab," Kenney said Friday.

Ford's government is forcing every gas station in Ontario to display stickers that show the carbon tax's effect on gas prices. The stickers don't mention that the Canadian government is rebating carbon tax revenue to citizens, and most families will get back more money than they pay.

