It's the biggest party of the year! Besides this morning's celebrations of the royal baby's birth, of course.

In addition to being the day royalty came into the world, Monday also brought forth fashion's biggest night: the blockbuster fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, better known as the Met Gala.

The party is hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, and Harry Styles.

Doug Peters/STAR MAX/IPx Just one of Lady Gaga's Met Gala outfits this year (there were four).

This year's theme is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," and no one knows exactly what that's going to mean. It's a nod to "Notes on Camp," a 1964 Susan Sontag essay, that itself touches on how difficult "camp" is to define. It's something that has a lot of artifice, that's exaggerated. It brings to mind RuPaul and John Waters and Lady Gaga herself.

"Camp sees everything in quotation marks. It's not a lamp, but a 'lamp'; not a woman, but a 'woman.'" Camp can sometimes, from a "serious" point of view, be considered either kitsch, or bad art.

Here's a look at the some of the biggest, fakest, campiest looks on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet.