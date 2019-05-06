As you've probably heard as a citizen of planet Earth, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child was born in the wee hours of the morning, at 5:26 a.m. local time on Monday, May 6.

We know the baby is a healthy boy, and that the parents are super happy, but that's where most of our knowledge ends. We don't know the baby's name. We don't know what he looks like.

But, we do know his birth chart!

Astro This is what Baby Sussex's birth chart looks like. Double Taurus!

A birth chart, of course, is an astrological readingof where the stars and planets were at the time a person was born, and there are tons of places on the internet where you can calculate yours for free.

If you think astrology is dumb, that's fine! Lots of people do. But there are so many different ways we're all trying to understand ourselves, and each other, and sometimes it's fun to take a light-hearted look at some of the ways we might communicate with each other and interpret other people.

So, before you email us: we do know that astrology is not science. But it is insightful and entertaining for lots of people, including some royal-adjacent figures apparently, like Princess Diana's brother, the Earl of Spencer:

Really very lovely news today - many, many, congratulations! (Good to have another Taurean in the family....) — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) May 6, 2019

With that in mind, here's what we can decipher about the royal baby's birth chart right now.

Sun in Taurus: Practical, but pleasure-seeking

The sun sign is the one people usually refer to when they talk about astrological signs, and it's determined by the date of your birth. Anyone born between April 20 and May 20 is a Taurus. That represents a surprising portion of the current royal family: Prince Louis (April 23), Princess Charlotte (May 2) and none other than Queen Elizabeth (April 21).

The baby is an earth sign, like his dad, who's a Virgo. Earth signs are meant to be productive and practical, and highly connected to the senses. Meghan, a Libra, is a more free-spirited and idealistic air sign. The combination of earth and air can provide refreshing balance for both, "like opening the window to let the fresh air in."

Watch: Baby Sussex will likely be a "quirky" Taurus. Story continues after video.

Tauruses are generally described as reliable and practical. It's a comfort- and pleasure-seeking sign, meaning Tauruses often enjoy indulging in good food and appreciate nice clothes, and love music and art. They're often governed by their values, so whatever they choose to prioritize becomes central to their lives.

But Taurus is also seen as a pretty stubborn sign, and often resistant to change. It's thought that they can become so set in their ways that it can be hard to compromise with them. Haters will call them boring, because they'd generally rather stay home and be comfortable than go out and risk disturbing their equilibrium. Also, they've been known to spend too much money, especially on all that good food and nice clothing.

What does this portend? When the royal baby gets a little older, will he throw a fit if he doesn't get his favourite canapés? Will he feud with the Queen about her resistance to letting her sister marry Peter Townsend 70-odd years ago? Will he spend his whole allowance on hydrangeas? None of these things are impossible.

Taurus season mood board part 2 pic.twitter.com/cBjReLcSah — ✨ melanie ✨ (@earthdombaby) April 29, 2019

Me in Taurus season attempting to do anything that isn't incredibly comfy, pleasant and/or delicious pic.twitter.com/cU8yKFH2XG — Jessica Dore (@thejessicadore) May 2, 2019

Taurus rising: Strength and stubbornness

The rising, or "ascendant," sign is basically how other people see you. Most people have a different sun and ascending sign, meaning there's a difference between their essential selves and how they present to other people. This baby apparently doesn't have that, though — what you see is what you'll get.

Also, take all those Taurus traits listed above, and double 'em. Astrologer Lisa Stardust told Refinery29 that the baby will be "lovely, but also strong." The double Taurus, she says, "marks a true leader. This child will be no wallflower!"

What this portends: People who meet the royal baby will likely be convinced by his strength and conviction, and might have a hard time changing his mind. If he likes that kangaroo toy, in other words, do not try to take it away from him.

Moon in Gemini: Emotional curiosity, protective instinct

Your moon rules your moods and feelings. Because the baby's moon is in Gemini, its emotions are likely to be revealed "through conversation and curiosity," according to Allure.

The moon is also a maternal force, which means a strong bond between mom and baby, according to Stardust. The two will be close, and the baby will likely be protective over his mom — perhaps in the same way Prince Harry has been of Meghan in the past.

What does today's horoscope hold for the baby?

The New Moon entered Taurus over the weekend, and the moon will continue until the Full Moon on May 18, making this a good time for growth or new projects. Good news for you, baby!

Who shares his May 6 birthday?

The baby shares a birthday with former SNL star Sasheer Zamata (who turned 33), George Clooney (who turned 58), Tony Blair (66), Orson Welles (who would have turned 104), and Sigmund Freud (who would have turned 163).

What else do I need to know about the date and time of the royal baby's birth?

Glad you asked! Here are a few interesting facts:

The baby was born during three retrogrades. That "backward" motion can mean the elements controlled by a certain planet can feel like they're screwed up, or that there's a glitch in how things are supposed to work. Saturn is a social planet that rules responsibilities and boundaries, and Stardust says it could mean the baby might be rebellious like his dad was

The baby was born at 5:26 a.m., which was exactly at sunrise

May 6 was also the day in 1910 that George V, Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, became king. (If you're keeping track, that makes George V the baby's great-great-great-grandfather.)

2019 is the Chinese Year of the Pig — a lucky animal. People born in the Year of the Pig tend to be generous, independent, honest and responsible, but can also sometimes be short-tempered and naive.

Also on HuffPost: