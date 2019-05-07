The government of Myanmar on Tuesday released two Reuters journalists who were imprisoned for more than a year amid an international outcry over press freedom. Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, had been jailed since late 2017 over allegations that they received documents containing state secrets from a police officer. The government accused the pair of violating Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act, but press freedom advocates accused officials of drumming up charges in retribution for their reporting on the crackdown of the Rohingya minority group. “I’m really happy and excited to see my family and my colleagues. I can’t wait to go to my newsroom,” Wa Lone said outside of Insein Prison in Yangon, according to a report from Reuters. The international news service confirmed on social media that the pair had been released.

Ann Wang / Reuters Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo walk free outside Insein prison after their release in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday.

Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, finally reunited with their children as free men. My heart is full. pic.twitter.com/suaZaXFj6G — Grace Lee (@graceleenews) May 7, 2019