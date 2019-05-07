NANAIMO, B.C. — Voters in Nanaimo, B.C., have elected a new MP, barely six months before October's federal election.

Paul Manly of the Green Party captured the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding in a byelection political experts and party officials say is a test run before October's vote.

The riding has been vacant since January when former New Democrat MP Sheila Malcolmson resigned the seat to run successfully in a provincial byelection in Nanaimo.

This is the third election in eight months for residents of this Vancouver Island city.

Seven candidates were in the contest, which saw five federal leaders visit the riding, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

The Nanaimo area has traditionally swung back and forth between New Democrat or Conservative-leaning MP's.

