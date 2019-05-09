Parenting Advice 'Gems' That Work For Chantal Kreviazuk And Raine Maida

Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk are willing to get brutally honest about the realities of marriage in their documentary "I'm Going to Break Your Heart," which will premiere on Bell's streaming service Crave on May 24.

So it probably won't surprise you to know that they're candid and honest when it comes to parenting, too. The couple has three sons, and they're up-front about the fact that raising kids isn't always fun or easy.

But just as with their simple marriage advice, the two musicians are quick to provide other parents with suggestions that worked for them. We sat down with them to ask for the best parenting advice they've ever received.

