One recent morning, Sarah Roberts, a 22-year-old writer from Ottawa, logged onto Instagram and saw this notification at the very top of her feed:

Scrolling down, Roberts saw the effects of the change: Gone were the 500,000+ likes Chris Pratt would generally get on a random photo of his lambs (#farmlife), and gone, too, was the modest, lower-digit "like" count she'd get on a hiking photo. (Gone-ish, anyway ― on the backend, an uploader can see who liked their pic and manually count the names, if they're so inclined.) Roughly two weeks into the test, Roberts said she could get used to a like-less Instagram. "Personally, I love not seeing the like count," she told HuffPost. "It feels a bit weird to say, but I've stopped comparing myself to bigger accounts. I've also been more personal with the things I actually like versus what everyone else is liking. This feels like more of what Instagram should be rather than an advertisement of ourselves on our page." Roberts is among the Canadian users testing a version of the platform that "hides" likes in order to emphasize the content itself. During Facebook's F8 developer conference late last month, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri explained that, while followers will still be able to like and comment on your photos or videos, the outside world won't be privy to the exact count of people who've liked a post. This kinder, gentler version of Instagram is inspired by the app's wildly successful Instagram stories, which, like Snapchat, stay up for only 24 hours and don't outwardly show who's seen the post.

Given Instagram's recent increased efforts to prioritize mental health ― Instagram Stories were created in part to alleviate the pressure of receiving likes ― the test makes a lot of sense. At F8, Mosseri said that this feature was set up in order to create a "less pressurized environment where people feel comfortable expressing themselves." (Likes can also create a false sense of engagement, given the number of bots and services that exist to send fake likes to posts.) Even better for Instagram's bottom line ― i.e time spent on site ― Canadians we spoke to said they're posting more, without the built-up anxiety they used to feel about how the post would perform. Cam, a 20-year-old on the east coast of Canada, said the test has totally changed the way he interacts with the app. Like many of us, he sees his feed as an extension of himself, so naturally, he gets a little bummed when something he posts doesn't get many likes. He's even deleted posts if they're particularly low performing. "This change gives people the liberty to curate their profiles the way they want them to look as opposed to the way they feel will get the most likes," he said. "I think this could help a lot of users' self-image." Without the likes, Cam's been more carefree about posting. The platform feels less like a popularity contest between Instagram influencers with carefully curated aesthetics and average users who use their page to share glimpses of their daily lives with family and friends, he said. "But I'm sure a lot of people will be upset if the change goes through across all countries, frankly, because a lot of people form their sense of self-worth from the amount of likes they get," he added.

anyone's else's instagram look like this? i think it's just in canada they took away the likes lol pic.twitter.com/9nnIZZGrZW — liα (@tinyaspirations) May 6, 2019

A like-less Instagram might boost self-esteem, but getting approval from other people in the form of likes and comments is partly why people keep returning to social media again and again... If the user experience doesn't include visible likes and the addictive rush of dopamine when they start come in, log-ons could take a hit.

Financially, parting with the like metric of success is a double edged sword for Instagram, said Guy Kawasaki, the chief evangelist at Canva who made a name for himself at Apple in the 1980s during the launch the Macintosh computer. It might boost self-esteem to do away with front-facing "likes," but as Kawasaki pointed out, getting approval from other people in the form of those "likes" and comments is partly why people keep returning to social media again and again. Will log-ons start to trail off if the user experience doesn't include visible likes and the addictive rush of dopamine when they start to roll in? (Dopamine is a feel-good chemical produced by our brains that motivates us to repeat evolutionary beneficial behavior. The chemical is released when we take a bite of something good, when we have sex, after we exercise, and, more relevant here, when we have successful social interactions, like receiving a "like" on Instagram or Facebook.) "Is Instagram trying to reduce engagement and provide no indication of whether something is popular?" he said. "As a user, it seems to me that the number of likes is some indication of the quality of the post. Visible likes mean you can compare your own posts to others. If Seth Godin's posts always get 1,000 likes and yours get five, you know you're doing something wrong." And though likes aren't the only metric that brands value when it comes to partnering with influencers and creators (follower growth, click-through rates, story engagement and video completion also matter), likes will always be the highest valued. "Doing away with likes is a wonderful idea, in the same way that detaching from phones and devices throughout the day is a good idea. In practice, however, I doubt it will catch on," said Max Emerson, an LA-based writer and director with over 1 million followers. (Clearly, he's not just posting quote cards; he's a writer who knows how to play the Insta game: His feed is full of shirtless selfies and dog pics.)