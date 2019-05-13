Report On Foreign Interference Threats Won't Be Public Before Election

Parlvu screengrab Liberal MP David McGuinty and chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians attends a Commons committee meeting on May 13, 2019.

OTTAWA — The chair of the oversight committee tasked with reviewing Canada's national security and intelligence agencies sighed when asked if a report probing foreign interference threats would be tabled before Parliament breaks for summer. Liberal MP David McGuinty faced questions before a Commons committee for the first time as chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) Monday. "We are working as fast as we can. We are putting in many extra hours. We are really trying very hard to complete the report," McGuinty told the standing committee on public safety and national security in French. Watch: David McGuinty lists security and climate change as critical global concerns

Last month, the Communications Security Establishment released an update on "Cyber Threats to Canada's Democratic Process," but that report was published by an agency NSCICOP monitors. NSICOP's upcoming review will examine how all national security and intelligence agencies respond to foreign interference threats. It will not focus on electoral integrity, and will not delve into issues of cybersecurity or foreign investments, McGuinty said. The NSICOP chair had previously said it was the committee's goal to have its review of foreign interference threats tabled before the House adjourns in June. The problem is the legislation provides for tabling reports 30 days after any redacting is carried out.David McGuinty, NSICOP chair To do that, the report would have had to be completed on or before May 3 to give national security and intelligence agencies time to redact sensitive or protected information. McGuinty pointed to this technicality in the legislation as an explanation for the delay. "The problem is the legislation provides for tabling reports 30 days after any redacting is carried out," he said. The committee was told that work continues on the foreign interference report, which will address risks faced by ethnic communities and public organizations by such threats. McGuinty went on to explain its focus would be on identifying foreign actors, what they're up to, and how Canadian authorities are responding. NSICOP is a relatively new oversight body established in 2017. It is Canada's first oversight body given the mandate to review national security and intelligence agencies including Canada Border Services Agency and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. Among its multi-party members are eight MPs and three senators, all of whom are vetted by the Privy Council Office to determine eligibility for top-secret security clearances.

Adrian Wyld/CP The main door to the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council office is seen in Ottawa on Feb.18, 2019.

This extra security measure, and unique mandate to comprehensively review national security matters, is what makes membership in NSICOP different from other standing committees. It also works outside Parliament and is given its own secretariat and a staff of analysts. Members are appointed by the Governor General on the recommendation of the prime minister. Top-level security clearances are not extended to members' parliamentary staff such as political aides. McGuinty told HuffPost the extra step is unnecessary "because they're not involved in any way shape or form with the work of the committee." Office staff may know when their MP or senator has meetings, "but they don't know anything about the agendas. They have no idea who's there," he said. Committee members are required to visit the secretariat to review classified documents — which are not allowed to leave the office. Prior to NSICOP's inaugural annual report for 2018 published last month, it made headlines for its security review of the prime minister's India trip and affiliation with former Conservative MP Tony Clement. Clement was a member of the high-profile committee until a sexting scandal forced his resignation from the Tory caucus and NSICOP in November. Two men from the Ivory Coast were charged with blackmailing Clement after allegedly posing as a woman online and cajoling him to share sexually explicit images.

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Former Conservative MP Tony Clement holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 22, 2018.

Adrian Wyld/CP Chair David McGuinty takes his seat for a news conference about the Annual Report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians in Ottawa on April 9, 2019.