Drake Uses 'Curse' To Raptors' Advantage And Fans Couldn't Be Happier

Toronto's Drake had more than enough reason to pop some bottles last night after the Raptors stunning win against the Philadelphia 76ers in a crunch Game 7 of their Eastern Conference second-round series.

The now-bougie, jet-owning, superstar rapper has a track record of attending various sporting events, most notably as a courtside fixture at Toronto Raptors games. Unfortunately, there's also a lengthy track record of teams losing whenever Drake shows up as a hype man.

And so, Drake did what any other curse-inducing massive Raps fan would (and should) do. He stayed away from attending the final game, and instead watched it on TV.

Even better, he posted a video on his Instagram Live feed donning a pair of 76ers shorts. The video was taken after Kawhi Leonard sent the hometown crowd in attendance into a frenzy after his ridiculous buzzer-beater shot.

Watch "Drake WEARS 76ers pants during Raptors GAME 7 vs 76ers showing Drake CURSE is REAL." Story continues below.

"Yes sir. Yes sir," Drake said on the video before showing his blue 76ers shorts and then the television with friends yelling in the background.

Anybody else think about calling in sick today just to watch this on loop for 8 hours? pic.twitter.com/9vCoXCUFlz — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) May 13, 2019

And now, for the second time ever, the Raps will play at the conference finals, facing off against the Bucks.

Not sure what shocks me more:

1.) Drake didn't show up to a Game 7 in Toronto

2.) It took him this long to realize he just had to wear the opposing teams' gear 😂 — Austin Montgomery (@aus_monty) May 13, 2019

Curse now reversed?

The Drake "curse" theory has gotten a lot of traction lately. In April, he was spotted wearing a Maple Leafs jersey to Game 4 of the NHL playoffs. Toronto lost 6-4 that night and fell in the series.

Drake also posed for a photo with soccer phenom Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa in April. Two days later, Paris Saint-Germain lost to Lille 5-1.

AS Roma later tweeted that "All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season."

He has also been connected with Alabama' football's loss in the 2019 national championship game, a Connor McGregor loss at UFC 236 and a 2015 Serena Williams loss at the U.S Open, among others.

And the Drake curse grew in notoriety when it was inferred that the Raptors were unable to break through to the NBA Finals due to one of their biggest fans. But now he finally recognizes ...

.@Scottie9SASpurs Because of the Drake Curse. Duh. The man finally starting to utilize the curse to will his REAL team lol! 😂



So heck no he ain't showing up to a Game 7! 😂😂😂 — Alan Yau (@alanjyau) May 13, 2019

Also on HuffPost: