Kawhi Leonard's historic bouncing shot at the buzzer got the music it deserved on Sunday.

The Toronto Raptor's jumper near the corner appeared to ricochet off the rim four times before falling through to give the Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the NBA's Eastern Conference semifinal.

According to The Associated Press, it was "the first winning buzzer-beater in a Game 7 in NBA history."

That merits superheroic musical accompaniment, so someone on Twitter set it to "The Avengers" theme.