Amber Alert Prompts Search For Missing 3-Year-Old Boy In Ontario

SUDBURY, Ont. — An Amber Alert has been issued by police in northern Ontario for a missing three-year-old boy.
Police say William Gooden was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury, Ont., to Toronto.
They say the boy is black, three feet tall with short black hair.
Police say he might be wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a Montreal Canadiens hat.
ONTARIO AMBER ALERT IN EFFECT pic.twitter.com/It9RqarOgP— AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) May 14, 2019
Police allege the boy was abducted by 25-year-old Breana Gooden.
She is described as black, standing five feet six inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with her dark hair in a ponytail.
Police say she has a tattoo of a lion on her left forearm, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, gold skirt and pink-and-white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.