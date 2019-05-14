Amber Alert Prompts Search For Missing 3-Year-Old Boy In Ontario

SUDBURY, Ont. — An Amber Alert has been issued by police in northern Ontario for a missing three-year-old boy.

Police say William Gooden was last seen Monday on a bus from Sudbury, Ont., to Toronto.

They say the boy is black, three feet tall with short black hair.



Police say he might be wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and a Montreal Canadiens hat.

ONTARIO AMBER ALERT IN EFFECT pic.twitter.com/It9RqarOgP — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) May 14, 2019

Police allege the boy was abducted by 25-year-old Breana Gooden.



She is described as black, standing five feet six inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with her dark hair in a ponytail.

Police say she has a tattoo of a lion on her left forearm, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, gold skirt and pink-and-white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.