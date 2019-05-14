Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS Justice Clement Gascon speaks during a welcoming ceremony at the Supreme Court of Canada on Oct. 6, 2014 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — A Canadian Supreme Court Justice suffered a panic attack last week before he briefly went missing Wednesday night.

Justice Clement Gascon, who has already announced plans to retire in September, says he has long dealt with depression and anxiety and believes the attack was brought on by a "heart-rending career decision" and a change in medication.

In a statement, Gascon says he behaved "in an unprecedented and unaccustomed manner," going out without warning and staying out of touch for hours.