Managing Different Personality Types on Your Team

Meet Jana Hashim, HR professional and fashion model.
A multitude of personalities, work and management styles, along with deadlines don't always make for the most harmonious of environments. For Hashim, this is simply an opportunity to work her magic. She thrives on the challenge of disseminating personality quirks, building teams and resolving conflicts.
"I think it broadens your horizons and perspective," she says. "Something as simple as realizing that everyone comes from different backgrounds and has different stories...You learn to interact with people differently and that's something I've taken from my modeling career and I bring that back to my work day."
With a career in human resources and a professional modelling gig under her belt, Hashim knows all too well that no matter what you pursue, people management will always be part of the equation. Here, Hashim shares tips on how to successfully manage different personalities.
Conflict resolution
When it comes to the many conflicts that can arise in the office, Hashim's biggest piece of advice is to confront the issue head on. If you let a problem fester, it can quickly grow and spread into something far more complicated. Nip it in the bud to maintain a good working relationship and in turn preserve the quality of work.
Foster a culture of respect
It's not uncommon to have to manage different types of personalities and working styles. The key to success is ensuring everyone respects different viewpoints. Even a team with the most divisive opinions should be able conduct productive meetings when respect is a core value.
Evaluate personalities
In every workplace you will find wallflowers, over analyzers, fast talkers and eternal optimists, all requiring different management styles.
As an HR professional, Hashim has studied each of these personalities and recommends getting to know your team and learning to evaluate and adjust your management style accordingly to ensure that everyone's needs are met.
Learn not to take things personally
When you're on the receiving end of constructive criticism, it can feel like an attack on your work and even your character. As a member of a larger team, there will be plenty of moments that will test your ability to take criticism in stride. Whether you're in a leadership role or not, learning to separate your personal feelings will make life easier for everyone.
Show your appreciation
Everyone wants to feel appreciated at work. Taking a moment to thank a colleague for going the extra mile can go a long way. Successful teams foster collaboration, innovation and appreciation.
