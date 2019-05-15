Managing Different Personality Types on Your Team

The Toyota Camry inspires a drive like no other. Wider stance, sharper design, and intuitively-configured technology injects excitement into each drive, so you get the most out of every road. In partnership with Toyota Canada, we connected with inspiring Canadians who have unexpectedly captivating hobbies, illuminating the incredible synergies between career and hobby, and how they can inform and elevate one another.

A multitude of personalities, work and management styles, along with deadlines don't always make for the most harmonious of environments. For Hashim, this is simply an opportunity to work her magic. She thrives on the challenge of disseminating personality quirks, building teams and resolving conflicts.

"I think it broadens your horizons and perspective," she says. "Something as simple as realizing that everyone comes from different backgrounds and has different stories...You learn to interact with people differently and that's something I've taken from my modeling career and I bring that back to my work day."

With a career in human resources and a professional modelling gig under her belt, Hashim knows all too well that no matter what you pursue, people management will always be part of the equation. Here, Hashim shares tips on how to successfully manage different personalities.