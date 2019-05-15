A Model’s Quest to Build Human Capital

The Toyota Camry inspires a drive like no other. Wider stance, sharper design, and intuitively-configured technology injects excitement into each drive, so you get the most out of every road. In partnership with Toyota Canada, we connected with inspiring Canadians who have unexpectedly captivating hobbies, illuminating the incredible synergies between career and hobby, and how they can inform and elevate one another.

Meet Jana Jashim, HR professional and fashion model.

On the surface, it would seem that Jana Hashim's career and side gig couldn't be more different. By day, she works in human resources and in her free time, she models for top Canadian and international brands.

However, the two fields complement each other in intriguing ways, says Hashim. She explains that in both areas of her life, she gets to meet a diverse range of people.

You have to push yourself outside of your comfort zone to be successful.Jana Hashim

Hashim says juggling a busy career and a modelling gig energizes her, as long as she doesn't take on too much. "Without feeling overwhelmed, I like to have a busy schedule. It keeps me going, it keeps me fresh, it keeps me motivated. I find if I don't have enough in my schedule, I become too laid back."