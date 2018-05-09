Can't stand the heat? Get out of the kitchen and head outside to your grill to celebrate May being National Barbecue Month! It's time to give your stove and oven a break; what better way to celebrate this month than by inviting family and friends over for a good 'ol backyard get-together.

It doesn't take much to get us fired up about BBQ season. Whether you're keeping it simple with our Grilled Swordfish, getting saucy with our Grilled Chicken Teriyaki, or spicing things up with our Chipotle Burger with Creamy Coleslaw, everyone loves a finger-licking backyard barbecue.

So don't delay; fire it up and satisfy their barbecue cravings with these delicious recipes.

Grilled Asian Tuna Burgers

Try this easy and delicious Asian Tuna Burger recipe. Topped with a spicy wasabi mayonnaise, this tasty tuna burger will give you plenty to bite in to.

Grilled Beef Satay With Peanut Sauce

Whether you're eating yakitori in Japan, shish kebab in Turkey or chuanr in China, there is a universal caveman-thrill from eating meat off a stick. Looking for inspiration, we bypassed the North American corn dog. Aromatic lemongrass and smooth peanut sauce lend our easy beef satay full-bodied flavour.

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

This Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich is one very mouthwatering reason to get fired up about BBQ season. A soaring, sky-high sandwich, toasted rye bread is slathered in homemade Russian dressing and layered with juicy, lime-marinated grilled chicken, creamy avocado, ripe tomatoes and crispy bacon.

Lemon Dill Grilled Chicken

You're never going to mind the "Guess-who's-coming-to-dinner?" question again. Nope, this Lemon Dill Grilled Chicken is quickly going to become your dependable, delicious and easy "old faithful" in your recipe repertoire, a simple yet hugely flavorful grilled chicken that has been marinated in a zesty lemon, lime, dill and dijon mixture.

Grilled Chicken Teriyaki

Our mission is to make your life easier, and that's why we're giving you this simple Grilled Chicken Teriyaki recipe. Why then are we telling you how to make teriyaki sauce from scratch versus buying it? You'll never achieve the lustrous teri (sheen) when you yaki (grill) with preservative-laden bottled versions. Our perfectly balanced easy and delicious sauce is a tasty payoff for 10 minutes' work.

Chipotle Burger With Creamy Coleslaw

If you can stand the heat and want to get out of the kitchen, it's time to go outside and get grilling these fiery fantastic Chipotle Burgers. Infused with smoky chipotle peppers, adobo sauce and cumin, these tasty beef burgers are topped with a kickin' creamy coleslaw and a spicy special sauce. Yes Siree, spice up your life and bring on the heat with these easy and delicious Southwestern-style burgers!

Grilled Swordfish With Olive Relish

Open secret. Free gift. Tight slacks. All oxymorons. If you'd add "meaty fish" to the list, think again. Mild and firm swordfish is both hearty and filling. Why else would it be sold as "steaks"? Move aside, beef. Straight off the grill, topped with an aromatic, bold relish of olives and capers – this swordfish is terribly good.

Balsamic Grilled Vegetables

Stuck for the perfect side dish? Can't get your family to eat their vegetables? We've got a healthy and simple solution: fire up the barbecue. These balsamic and olive oil-marinated peppers, zucchini and portobello mushrooms are grilled to perfection and then stacked and served with a fresh rosemary sprig.

Grilled Cola Chicken

When the kids ask, "What's for dinner?" you've now got the answer that's guaranteed to get cheers: Cola Chicken. Easy to prepare and quick to disappear, this sweet and savory BBQ chicken is a hit every time. What are you waiting for? Fire up the grill!

Teriyaki Flank Steak Recipe

What's for dinner? This simple and delicious Teriyaki Flank Steak, a lean cut of beef marinated in Asian flavours, grilled to juicy perfection and topped with an easy homemade teriyaki sauce.