Long weekends are for celebrating, and this weekend we're getting patriotic by practicing our northern hospitality. Whether if it's for a city gathering, or a good 'ol cottage party, gather up your friends and family for some great food and better company to celebrate our great country!

Prepare to get your fingers saucy with our Beer-Braised Chicken Sliders and then wash it down with our Spicy Caesar Cocktail. More of a brunch person? We have Maple and Brown Sugar Pancakes and Maple Candied Bacon just for you! Either way, sparks will be flying on your tastebuds and we'll make sure to help you celebrate with a bang!

In honour of our home and native land, we've pulled together some of our favourite recipes.

Take your bacon up a delicious notch — as if it can get any better — with this recipe for Maple Candied Bacon.

What if you could whip up a batch of unbelievably amazing, fluffy and perfect pancakes faster than we can say Aunt Jemima? Well, thanks to Chef Lisa, you can. She has created these foolproof Maple and Brown Sugar Pancakes that are guaranteed to have you flipping your lid!

Holy BBQ sauced sliders! This quick and easy recipe is for all pulled chicken lovers out there, especially those who don't have hours to spare. Within a half hour, you can have shredded beer-braised chicken, tossed in zesty, flavorful barbecue sauce and stacked in soft slider buns.

If you're a fan of this omega-3 rich fish, but prefer when it doesn't taste, well, too salmony, this Sweet Citrus Spiced Salmon recipe is for you. Salmon is marinated in pineapple and lemon juice and then baked with a sweet and spicy topping, leaving every bite the perfect blend of flavorful (but mellow) fish!

Heartwarming and drool-worthy individual cups of comfort, brimming with old-fashioned cheddar and Swiss mac 'n' cheese. Topped with crumbly bacon, buttery crackers and Parmesan cheese, each cup is rich and delicious!

Really, the title of the lip-smacking recipe should read: Incredible Salad of Crisp Romaine, Tart Pom Seeds, Crunchy Apples and Sweet Pears, all tossed in a Maple Balsamic Dressing and topped with Homemade Bacon Roasted Pecans. A mouthful, but a delicious one at that.

Fats domino isn't the only one who found a little magic in a berry patch. Richie Cunningham, Little Richard and even Led Zeppelin also discovered ecstasy among the juicy purple orbs, and you can too. Hum along as you prepare this foolproof, sweet crisp-topped pie, so luscious it'll make the moon stand still.

Lisa has delivered another hip check (as in, check my hips after ploughing through a dozen of these incredible cupcakes) with these game winning Hockey Themed Cupcakes. Not only are these Oreo Cupcakes moist and checkered with chopped Oreo cookies, but they are also topped with a creamy white icing and easy-to-recreate fondant hockey paraphernalia. One bite and you'll agree. She shoots, she scores!

You know what we answer when someone asks us, "What's shakin' bacon?" This addictive, easy-to-make Candied Bacon Milkshake, a thick and creamy mix of homemade, brown sugar candied bacon and vanilla ice cream. This scrumptious milkshake takes "meat candy" to a whole new level.

What's more Canadian than cold beer? No, not back bacon, but this classically Canadian Spicy Caesar Cocktail, the number one most popular drink from coast to coast. Like an amped up Bloody Mary, the Caesar is a refreshing, red-hot combo of Clamato, vodka, tabasco and worcestershire sauce. Awesome, eh?

Also on HuffPost: