Back-to-school season is now in full gear, and as the whole family to gets back into the groove of the usual routine, don't forget to take time for yourself to savour the pleasures of life. And what better time to do this than on your lunch break!

As you prep your kids' lunches and pack it with love! We've put together easy recipes that you can prepare the night before, or you can wake up and have your delicious lunch ready before you even finish your morning cup of coffee!

Add these super easy lunches to your weekly routine to guarantee smooth and delicious days ahead!

Looking for a meal-in-a-bowl? Search no further than this satisfying Cobb Salad, a classic combo of chicken, bacon, avocado, eggs and blue cheese, all tossed in a creamy homemade Thousand Island dressing.

How do you get everyone to say "Mamma Mia" with each bite? Simply whip up this quick and easy Roasted Red Pepper Pasta, fusilli coated in a creamy (yet cream-free) pesto-like sauce of roasted red pepper, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, almonds and olive oil. Mixed with fresh green peas and topped with ricotta and basil, who could resist?

Marinated until tender and grilled until juicy, these easy and delicious Flank Steak Fajitas will make any meal a fiesta!

This incredible Caprese Pesto Pasta Salad is a tasty mash up of the traditional Caprese salad mixed together with the delicious taste of a creamy Pesto pasta salad. These flavours combined with homemade pesto perfection make this pasta salad a super-easy and gourmet way to bring sunshine to the table.

Want to avoid lunchtime letdown? You can, with this super healthy, soaring sandwich with avocado hummus-smothered multigrain bread, oven-roasted tomatoes, Feta, onions, cucumbers and arugula. This scrumptious sandwich is guaranteed to make your midday meal a winner.

Looking for an excuse to dig in? These scrumptious Italian Sloppy Joes might be a mess-of-a-meal (three napkins required), but they're also chock full of richly flavoured beef that's sandwiched between crisp garlic buns topped with cheese (three kinds!) and basil. Yes, this Italian twist on the American classic is guaranteed to serve up (sloppy) smiles!

This Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich is one very mouthwatering reason to get fired up. A soaring, sky-high sandwich, toasted rye bread is slathered in homemade Russian dressing and layered with juicy, lime-marinated grilled chicken, creamy avocado, ripe tomatoes and crispy bacon.

Think a salad can't be satisfying? Think again. This Wheat Berry and Wild Rice Salad recipe will satisfy any appetite. Healthy, slightly nutty and chewy wheat berries are combined with wild rice, crunchy apples, tart cranberries, creamy feta cheese and toasted walnuts, all tossed in a citrus vinaigrette.

Fried rice is the yin and yang of Chinese cooking, flexible and firm. On the one hand you're free to improvise. Feel like adding some broccoli or chicken? Go right ahead. On the other hand, there's a science to achieving the perfect fried rice, a rule we always adhere to: cold rice. When stir-fried, warm rice will result in a mushy mountain, whereas hardened, day-old grains will remain separated.

This Nutty Asian Chicken Salad is the whole package: a scrumptious meal-in-a-bowl, chock full of perfect bites. After being grilled to juicy goodness, honey lime chicken is added to a bowl full of healthy veggies (napa cabbage, carrots, cucumber, peppers) and protein (edamame) and then tossed with a lip-smackingly creamy peanut butter dressing. As if that's not enough, this nuts 'n honey salad is topped with crunchy wonton strips and roasted peanuts. Now that's a bowl!

Also on HuffPost: