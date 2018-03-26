This year Passover will be celebrated from March 30 to April 7. The annual holiday commemorates the Jewish liberation from slavery with a variety of traditions, most notably the Passover Seder and giving up chametz (any food product made from wheat, barley, rye, oats or spelt that has come into contact with water and been allowed to ferment and rise.)

If you're a food-lover like we are, there are bound to be dishes that you'll miss throughout the week of Passover, a.k.a. "The Week of No Flour." Lucky for us, Chef Lisa serves up delicious chametz-free recipes to get us through!

We're often met with looks of skepticism when we talk about this recipe. But, one bite of this juicy grape, tart cranberry and fresh broccoli salad — creamy, crispy, sweet, sour and salty — is all it takes to make believers even out of the biggest salad cynic!

We've all heard the about Chicken Soup for the Soul books, but how do you cook a book? With this simple and superb recipe for Traditional Chicken Soup, a pot chock full of fresh vegetables, herbs, chicken and of course, tender matzo balls, you'll have a bestseller in every bowl.

If you're a fan of this omega-3 rich fish but prefer when it doesn't taste, well, too salmony, this Sweet Citrus Spiced Salmon recipe is for you. Salmon is marinated in pineapple and lemon juice, and then baked with a sweet and spicy topping, leaving every bite the perfect blend of flavourful (but mellow) fish!

Want to bring summer to the table? Whip up this easy, colourful and tasty coleslaw, a crunchy combo of apples, mango, cranberries and spiced pecans. Tossed up in a tangy vinaigrette, this sweet and tart salad is guaranteed to make the sun shine with every bite.

While a three bean salads are fine and five bean salads are swell, there's nothing as spectacularly simple and delicious as this (Lucky) Seven Bean Salad. This quick, easy and healthy salad, a combination of tasty beans tossed in a tangy Lemon Dijon dressing, is guaranteed to become a staple at your table.

Before you grab for that bottle of preservative-laden barbecue sauce, think of this recipe, a juicy grilled chicken that's smothered in the easiest and most flavorful homemade sauce. A simple combo of ketchup, honey, soy, citrus and spices, this grilled chicken, loaded with this full-bodied, ruby-red barbecue sauce, is guaranteed to satisfy.

Taking its cues from the sweet side of Indian cuisine, this healthy and refreshing chicken salad mingles sugary mango, juicy grapes and plump raisins with tart lime and crunchy apples. A winning, timeless and trouble-free marriage of East-West flavours.

Beef tenderloin. Tender. Loin. True to its name, this is the butteriest cut of beef, the best of the best that we love to haul out for celebratory meals. Coated in a crust of spicy horseradish and Dijon mustard and then served with a zesty gremolata of parsley, rosemary and thyme, this flavourful, satisfying tenderloin is tops.

Some people believe strawberries are an aphrodisiac, others, that almonds bring good fortune. So get lucky with our "perfect bite" — a fork crammed with crisp lettuce, scarlet strawberries and sugared almonds, all coated in a sweet-and-sour poppy seed dressing.

It's always a challenge to improve on a classic, but, as always, Chef Lisa is up to it. Here, she takes the classic Pavlova and transforms it from ho-hum to oh-yum. Meringue nests, with crisp exteriors and soft, light interiors, are packed with a homemade, sweet raspberry filling and finished with an airy pillowy topping.