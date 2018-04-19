It can get sticky. It can get sweaty. And most of all, it can get very loud! Playoff season is here, and our families love playing host for all the big games. It's a great way to get friends and family together to show support and fan loyalty for our favourite teams.

Some jump, some throw their hands up, and some even do a happy dance. No matter how they react, we can promise you they'll need lots of fuel to make it through the game.

We've put together our favourite Playoff Snack Menu to help you feed your hungry fans. From loaded crunchy nachos and finger-licking ribs to drip-down-your-chin BBQ chicken sliders, this menu won't leave anyone disappointed!

Chips and cheese. Sounds pretty basic, right? Not when Chef Lisa gets her mitts on this classic combo. This easy recipe for BBQ Chicken Nachos, piled high with all the fixings (not to mention a great twist of subbing in BBQ sauce for salsa,) are scrumptious. Get ready for love at first bite.

Having trouble ditching those grease-laden, deep-fried, chicken wings? Here's the magic recipe, Oven-Baked, Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Wings that are baked to a grease-free golden crisp and dunked in a sweet apricot or tangy blue cheese dipping sauce.

We wish we had written the Chili's baby back rib anthem. You see, these easy oven-baked, tender and flavorful ribs make us want to sing. Marinated in a sweet and spicy dry rub and baked low and slow, the meat on these baby back ribs is so tender it falls off the bone. We want our baby back, baby back, baby back ribs.

Holy BBQ sauced sliders! This quick and easy recipe is for all pulled chicken lovers out there, especially those who don't have hours to spare. Within a half hour, you can have shredded beer-braised chicken, tossed in zesty, flavorful barbecue sauce, and stacked in soft slider buns.

We love bar food, finger foods and easy appetizers. Unfortunately, those usually mean unhealthy and grease-laden. Not anymore, thanks to this recipe for Crispy Potato Skins, addictive skins baked (not fried!) to crisp perfection and mounded high with crunchy turkey bacon and melted cheese.

Traditionally, tostadas are flat, deep-fried tortillas topped with refried beans, cheese and other fixings. Tasty, but try balancing a greasy "open face" taco in one hand while not spilling your drink from the other. Awkward! We won 't let your fiesta flop; these tortilla cups mounded with Mexican-spiced chicken and creamy guacamole guarantee the only thing to hit the deck will be your Corona-crocked amigos.

What do you get when you combine Sriracha sauce with Ranch seasonings? A kickin' batch of spicy and savory popcorn that's guaranteed to wake up your taste buds!

Bonus

Love these recipes? How about this Game Day Libation! Why not try our Lemon Ginger Beer Shandy? What happens when the lemonade stand and the keg collide? The perfectly refreshing and delicious beer shandy drink recipe that combines lager beer with ginger ale and lemonade. Bottoms up!