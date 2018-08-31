It feels like just yesterday that we welcomed summer with our Easy Recipes For Stress-Free Entertaining and 10 Delicious BBQ Recipes; both of which emphasize outdoor entertaining and enjoying some good 'ol sunshine with your friends and family. All of a sudden, we find ourselves going in to the last long weekend of the summer and already pulling out a light sweater as it starts to get chilly outside!

If you're like us, we love to squeeze in as much summer fun as we can, and no matter where we are or who we're with, there is one thing we know for sure: everybody loves s'mores.

But how do you get your s'mores fix once if you're not outdoors? Have no fear, Bite Me More's Campfire-Free S'mores Recipes are here!

Hey campers, put down the kindling because you can get your S'mores fix without the fire with this super S'mores Bark, the perfect combination of chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers.

We live in a S'more-galore world, a place where everything from protein bars to vodka has gone crazy for the combo of graham, marshmallow and chocolate. We here at Bite Me More have jumped on the bandwagon and whipped up this S'mores Bread Pudding, each bite oozing with gooey melted marshmallows, creamy melted chocolate and crunchy graham crackers.

Put out the campfire and turn on a movie because this scrumptious S'mores Popcorn, a combination of popcorn, marshmallows, graham crackers and chocolate, is going to be the main event!

Forget the campfire and whip together this easy and amazing recipe for S'Mores Puppy Chow, a combination of chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers.

These S'mores Rice Krispie Squares are the easiest, tastiest and campfire-free way to enjoy this delectable treat!

S'mores, the perfect trio of chocolate, graham and marshmallow, are no longer just for campfires and Kumbaya. Lisa, the trailblazer she is, has brought the fireside fun indoors with this unbelievably delicious S'mores Cake, with layers of fudgy brownies and chocolate chip graham, all iced with a toasted marshmallow frosting. Really, this is cake and camping at its finest!

Forget smoky campfires and strumming Kumbaya. With a bit of this (chocolate! graham crackers!) and a dash of that (marshmallows!), you can enjoy the classic S'mores trio straight out of your oven. This recipe for S'mores Cupcakes with Marshmallow Meringue delivers the addictive trio of fudgy chocolate, crunchy graham crackers and ooey, gooey marshmallows all in a delicious, finger-licking-great cupcake.

This deliciously decadent recipe for S'mores French Toast will have you singing Kumbaya by the campfire. With graham cracker crumbs, and oooey-gooey melted chocolate and marshmallows, this recipe is going to be a family favourite! Watch us make it!