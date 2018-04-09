Picture this: you're lounging on a beach relaxing in a cabana, listening to the waves, feeling the warm sunshine and refreshing ocean breeze. You put on sunglasses as you sip on a pina colada served in a coconut shell with just the right amount of ice cubes. What a life!

Okay, now back to reality: go outside and feel the chill of this Canadian weather. Our winters feel like they last all year long! Instead of lounging, we're holding double doubles avec wool mittens. Though we have finally welcomed the long-awaited spring season and have gotten a teasing glimpse of warmer days, the chilly weather looks like it's here to stay just a little while longer.

We're in winter-spring limbo, where it's too warm for snow, yet still too cold for us to put our parkas away. So, how do we deal?

Have no fear, dealing with the cold is second nature to us! We have mastered the art of layered clothing, but we're going to need more than just long johns to heat things up! Spice it up and get ready to get your taste buds tingling, and maybe even break a little sweat. We are taking on the chill with some chili (peppers) and five of our spiciest recipes for all you heat lovers. We hope you're ready because we're bringing the heat with these delicious dishes. Ready to dig in?

Puttanesca is rumoured to have originated among Naples' night walkers. No surprise there. This sultry, spicy, aromatic red sauce of olives, capers and garlic is scandalously good. While the Oldest Professionals paired this kick-in-the-pants sauce with pasta, we've got a few tricks of our own. We've swapped noodles out for quinoa, the numero uno protein provider.

What do you get when you combine Sriracha sauce with ranch seasonings? A kickin' batch of spicy and savory popcorn that's guaranteed to wake up your taste buds!

How do you turn tender meatballs into great balls of fire? Simple: just stop, drop and roll. As in, stop what you're doing, drop the grocery bags and start rolling out these marvelous homemade meatballs. Paired with robust and spicy spaghetti sauce, this easy dinner is going to get everyone fired up!

This Blazing Beef and Bean Chili is hot stuff. A dynamite mix of chili powder, red pepper flakes and cayenne, mingled with intense cocoa powder, sweet tomatoes, fiber-rich beans and well-seasoned meat, it can rival any Lone Star chili joint. In a big bowl or piled atop a hot dog or fries, this one is a Chilympic winner.

What's more Canadian than cold beer? No, not back bacon, but this classically Canadian Spicy Caesar Cocktail, the number one most popular drink from coast to coast. Like an amped up Bloody Mary, the Caesar is a refreshing, red-hot combo of Clamato, vodka, tabasco and worcestershire sauce. Awesome, eh?

