We're sure you'll agree that it's been a very hot summer, but regardless of this, we are determined to make sure that the weather doesn't get in the way of some serious summer fun spent in the sun. What better way to beat the heat than with the most notorious summer dessert of all?

We're not talking about a boring ol' bowl with boring ol' ice cream and sprinkles; we mean business around here! Have your sundae just the way you like! From our sweet and savoury Brunch Sundae with bacon, waffle and maple syrup, to our goodie-packed Banoffee Pie Sundae with banana, Skor bits and dulche de leche; take a walk on the wild side by adding a drizzle of yum and a twist of fun to this family favourite.

So don't let the heatwave get to you; keep cool with these unique ice cream sundae recipes and let us know what you think!

Hit a home run with this sweet sundae made with popcorn, caramel and crushed peanuts.

Enjoy the all ooey gooey goodness of this banana toffee sundae made with Skor bits and dulche de leche.

Everyone knows that you get a free sundae on your birthday. This Birthday Cake Sundae kind of makes us wish that our birthday was today..

Crazy for chocolate and cherries? Whip up this Black Forest Sundae, a decadent treat that`ll make you wild.

Who says you can`t have ice cream for breakfast? Not us, especially now that we have this breakfast-themed sundae!

It's brunch in a bowl with this bacon, waffle & maple syrup masterpiece of a sundae.

This Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Sundae is what every cookie monster`s dreams are made of... and then some.

The classic combo of donuts and coffee made into a sweet sundae form.

Are you mad for Mallomars? Us too, and that`s why we`ve come up with this marshmallow, jam and chocolate sundae.

What do you get when your two favourite treats collide? This mile-high and decadent Rice Krispie Square Sundae!

Have your cake and eat it too with this mile-high and totally delicious Strawberry Shortcake Sundae recipe!

Hop to the islands and dig in to this Tropical Sundae, a refreshing combo of pineapple, banana and coconut!

Also on HuffPost: