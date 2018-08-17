We like to think of entertaining like we would a well-rehearsed performance; in order for it to be enjoyable for all, there are essential parts to the program! The main event can't be dubbed the "main event" without an opening act, or better yet, a buzz worthy guest appearance. Just as the main dish is nothing without its side dishes, we're keeping things light-yet-tasty with these drool-worthy veggie side dishes that might just steal the show.

From our sweet and savoury Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Maple Dressing, to our fresh and tangy Seven Bean Salad - take your dose of green just the way you like it.

We have great respect for asparagus, and while it's a regular at our tables, we sometimes want to dress it up a bit. The fleshy green spears are easily enhanced with the addition of this honey Dijon vinaigrette, a light tangy dressing that perfectly balances the sweet with savory. To gussy things up even more, the tender-crisp stalks are sprinkled with lightly toasted almonds, providing a nutty crunch in every bite. Who knew that six inches growing out of the dirt could be so dignified?

Get ready to stuff your face with these healthy, delicious and vegetarian Couscous and Herb Stuffed Peppers. Filled to the top with tender couscous, tangy feta cheese, savoury sun-dried tomatoes and fresh herbs, this meal-in-a-pepper is a perfect midweek meal!

I feel for Mark Twain. At the mention of cauliflower, food writers inevitably blast the literary icon for his slandering the veggie as "nothing but cabbage with a college education." Surely he didn't mean to disparage the snowy white heads. When roasted, cauliflower is transformed into an elegant, sweet and tender side dish; a truly brilliant veggie with a Phd in Gastronomy.

Tossed in a sweet and tangy maple mustard vinaigrette, these tender sprouts are going to have an entire nation jumping on the Brussels sprouts bandwagon.

We love it when I can describe a vegetable as tasting like crème brûlée. This dish, also known as nasu dengaku in Japanese restaurants, is eggplant transformed into a melty, creamy, sweet and salty treat. Long, narrow and glossy deep purple Japanese eggplants, with their delicate flavor and thin skin, lend themselves perfectly to being baked. Once tender, the flesh is topped with a nutty-tasting miso mixture and broiled until caramelized and bubbly. Whether using chopsticks or a dessert spoon to scoop it out, you're going to love this melt-in-your-mouth velvety vegetable.

What's the best way to get everyone to eat their veggies? With this easy and elegant recipe for Roasted Vegetables. Sweet potatoes, carrots and parsnips are roasted to sweet perfection and then topped with a Pecan Parmesan Gremolata, a zesty combination of pecans, parmesan and parsley.

While three bean salads are fine, and five bean salads are swell, there's nothing as spectacularly simple and delicious as this (Lucky) Seven Bean Salad. This quick, easy and healthy salad, a combination of tasty beans tossed in a tangy Lemon Dijon dressing, is guaranteed to become a staple at your table.

Did you ever think zucchini could lift you out of your potato rut? It can, and never more so than with these totally delicious oven-baked zucchini chips. Coated in a breadcrumb and parmesan crust, these easy zucchini chips trump boring spuds, every time.

Love these ideas for cooking veggies? Let your greens take centre-stage and watch us walk you through how to grill vegetables!