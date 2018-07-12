Did you know that the FIFA World Cup is the world's most widely viewed sporting event? According to FIFA, almost 50 per cent of the world's population will watch at least one minute of the games.

As is the case with any major sporting event, beer is the obvious go-to beverage. In fact, Moscow was so overwhelmed with the demand for beer by World Cup fans at this year's games that they started running dry! Lucky for us, we don't have that problem.

Let's celebrate by satisfying our meat tooth with saucy chicken sliders and tender baby back ribs; wash it down with our super refreshing but not-so-average beer cocktails.

What's a better way to watch a championship game than with the best bar food and your very own champion's cup (filled with beer)?

Next level snacks

Quick Beer-Braised Barbecue Chicken Sliders

Holy BBQ sauced sliders! This quick and easy recipe is for all pulled chicken lovers out there, especially those who don't have hours to spare. Within a half hour, you can have shredded beer-braised chicken, tossed in zesty, flavourful barbecue sauce and stacked in soft slider buns.

Sweet And Sticky Honey Baked Chicken Wings

These delicious Sweet and Sticky Honey Chicken Wings are baked until intensely gooey and fall-off-the-bone tender. Get ready for a family-friendly, finger-licking, fantastic feast!

Oven-Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Want to have your fries and eat them too? Yes, there's a healthy alternative to the greasy-goodness of deep fried potatoes. These oven-baked Sweet Potato Fries, are creamy-yet-crispy-baked fries that, once tossed in a flavourful Tex Mex seasoning, are super satisfying, especially when dunked in this creamy lemon dip!

Loaded BBQ Chicken Nachos

Chips and cheese. Sounds pretty basic, right? Not when Chef Lisa gets her mitts on this classic combo. This easy recipe for BBQ Chicken Nachos, piled high with all the fixings (not to mention a great twist of subbing in BBQ sauce for salsa) are scrumptious. Get ready for love at first bite.

Oven Baked BBQ Ribs

We wish we had written the Chili's baby back rib anthem. You see, these easy oven-baked, tender and flavoruful ribs make us want to sing. Marinated in a sweet and spicy dry rub and baked low and slow, the meat on these baby back ribs are so tender they fall right off the bone. We want our baby back, baby back, baby back ribs...

Lightened Up Crispy Baked Potato Skins

We love bar food, finger foods and easy appetizers. Unfortunately, those usually mean unhealthy and grease-laden. Not anymore, thanks to this recipe for Crispy Potato Skins, addictive skins baked (not fried!) to crisp perfection and mounded high with crunchy turkey bacon and melted cheese.

Mallowmar Sundae

Are you mad for Mallomars? Us too, and that's why we've come up with this marshmallow, jam and chocolate sundae.

Not-your-average beer

Ginger-Beer Cocktails

We're spicing things up for the fans with three easy and boozy Ginger Beer Cocktails! From the traditional Moscow Mule and Dark & Stormy to a zesty Lemon Cocktail, we have drinks to get you through the exciting World Cup season.

Michelada Beer Cocktail

Say Ole to this Michelada, a refreshing Mexican beer cocktail that includes beer, tomato juice, lime and hot sauce. It's the perfect beverage for both caesar and beer lovers. This cocktail is guaranteed to be quite the crowd pleaser and will have all the fans cheering for more.

Lemon Ginger Beer Shandy

What happens when the lemonade stand and the keg collide? The perfectly refreshing and delicious beer shandy drink recipe that combines lager beer with ginger ale and lemonade. Let the games begin! Bottoms up!