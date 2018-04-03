As I'm sure you're all aware, exam season has commenced. I know from experience that when exam dates loom, it's tempting to forgo sleep, and easy to forget to eat or hydrate. These are very unhealthy means of studying, and they only add to your stress.

Here are three tips to take care of your body and reduce your stress level when preparing for your upcoming exams.

Eat and drink

It's one thing to eat and drink healthily on a regular basis, but during exam season, some students remain so focused on their studies that they forget to eat or drink something at all! Understandably, your focus is your studies, but I implore you to stay hydrated and fed.

During periods of high stress, I sometimes set hourly alarms on my phone to remind myself to drink water. This may seem silly, but it's easy to get lost in your head, especially while studying, and ignore what your body needs.

As for what you eat, it may seem like you don't have time to cook. You also probably don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on take out over the next couple weeks. Still, you need to eat something.

Before exam season is in full swing, pick up a few key items at the grocery store for simple meals, like cereal, salad and sandwiches. Be sure you're incorporating some nutritious foods, such as vegetables and protein. And always keep snacks in your bag, like apples or granola bars, in case you accidentaly skip a meal.

Exercise

I'm sure you've heard that exercise releases delightful hormones called endorphins, which trigger positive feelings to reduce stress and pain. Luckily, a simple 10-minute walk could be enough to produce several hours of stress relief.

If you're an extrovert, and hours of secluded studying is worsening your stress, attend a group exercise lesson at your campus or preferred gym. Not only will you be getting exercise, but you'll also benefit from the additional aspect of socialization, giving you a much-needed break between study sessions.

Rest

This might be the most difficult tip to follow, since it's sort of a catch-22. Six to eight hours for a good night's rest is a lot of time, but the longer you go without sleep in order to study, the less likely you're to retain the information. Research shows that recalling information from one day to the next is easier after a night of sleep. However difficult it may be to rationalize, it's important to find a balance between study time and sleep time. You don't want all of your efforts to be wasted by falling asleep during an exam.

It's important to remember that you're not alone in this; all of your fellow students are going through the exact same crazy time. Reach out to your friends and help each other stay sane and healthy during this and future exam seasons. If you require more structured support, reach out to a school counsellor or your Student Assistance Program to assist you with a study plan or exam accommodations. Good luck!

