10 Must-Have Headbands To Complete Your Holiday Look

Move over, scrunchies. Padded headbands are having a moment this season thanks to Kate Middleton.
By HuffPost Canada eCommerce

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a service to mark the centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018 in London, England.&nbsp;
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a service to mark the centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018 in London, England. 

Believe it or not, headbands have been around for centuries. Floral wreaths were worn by every person of importance in Ancient Greece. Feather headbands completed the flapper look of the Roaring Twenties. And no one dared to go to Woodstock in ’69 without a tie dye bandana.

While it had a lull in the early aughts, the headband made a strong resurgence this season thanks to the runway shows of Dior and Prada. A designer headband can set you back $380 USD (!!!), but there are plenty of fashionable and affordable ones online identical to something Kate Middleton herself would sport. Here are 10 stylish headbands we recommend.

Knotted headband from Anthropologie

Add a pop of colour to elevate a daytime ’do.

Get it here for $18 ($24 CDN).

Velvet and pearl headband from ASOS

A twist detail with tiny gray pearl embellishments makes this a true statement piece.

Get it here for $12.62.

Rainbow sequin headband from Nordstrom

The rainbow beads and sequins energize what would otherwise be a dull black headband.

Get it here for $50.

Empress headband from ShopBop

Elegant and regal like the queen that you are.

Get it here for $50.29.

Satin headband from Etsy

To complete your neutral ensemble, opt for a mocha coloured headband like this one.

Get it here for $36.02.

2-pack pearl headbands from Amazon

Who doesn’t love a 2-for-1 combo?

Get it here for $13.99.

Rhinestones headband from H&M

This padded velvet headband with rhinestones is guaranteed to go with every sweater you have in your closet.

Get it here for $19.99.

Classic black headband from ASOS

Channel your inner Brigitte Bardot and keep it sophisticated with a simple black band.

Get it here for $16.83.

Braided headband from Anthropologie

This will redeem any bad hair day you may have.

Get it here for $24 ($31 CDN).

Studded headband from Etsy

The juxtaposition of a gothic headband and a dainty floral dress makes for an interesting ensemble.

Get it here for $35.47.

stylefashionshoppinglifegifts for her