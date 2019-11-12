10 Must-Have Headbands To Complete Your Holiday Look

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a service to mark the centenary of the Armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018 in London, England.

Believe it or not, headbands have been around for centuries. Floral wreaths were worn by every person of importance in Ancient Greece. Feather headbands completed the flapper look of the Roaring Twenties. And no one dared to go to Woodstock in ’69 without a tie dye bandana.

While it had a lull in the early aughts, the headband made a strong resurgence this season thanks to the runway shows of Dior and Prada. A designer headband can set you back $380 USD (!!!), but there are plenty of fashionable and affordable ones online identical to something Kate Middleton herself would sport. Here are 10 stylish headbands we recommend.

Knotted headband from Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Add a pop of colour to elevate a daytime ’do.

Velvet and pearl headband from ASOS

ASOS

A twist detail with tiny gray pearl embellishments makes this a true statement piece.



Rainbow sequin headband from Nordstrom

Nordstrom

The rainbow beads and sequins energize what would otherwise be a dull black headband.

Empress headband from ShopBop

ShopBop

Elegant and regal like the queen that you are.

Satin headband from Etsy

Etsy

To complete your neutral ensemble, opt for a mocha coloured headband like this one.



2-pack pearl headbands from Amazon

Amazon

Who doesn’t love a 2-for-1 combo?

Rhinestones headband from H&M

H&M

This padded velvet headband with rhinestones is guaranteed to go with every sweater you have in your closet.

Classic black headband from ASOS

ASOS

Channel your inner Brigitte Bardot and keep it sophisticated with a simple black band.

Braided headband from Anthropologie

Anthropologie

This will redeem any bad hair day you may have.

Studded headband from Etsy

Etsy