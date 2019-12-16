10 Unique Christmas Tree Ornaments

It’s that time of year again when a tree becomes the focal point of your living space. While tradition decides some elements of your Christmas tree aesthetic – real or artificial, white or coloured lights, ribbon or garland, tinsel or no tinsel – it’s fun to add your own personal touch.

The ornaments that bring a smile to your face are the ones with personality. There’s nothing wrong with a glossy candy cane or the tried-and-true shiny Christmas bauble, but consider changing things up with items that truly delight you.

Here are ten ornaments that will take your decor to the next level.

Rosé wine bottle

Why settle on a glass of rosé when you can have the whole bottle?

Get it here for $23.

Hand-carved wooden owl

Using Albesia and Coffee wood, these fast-growing timbers come from sustainable farming practices for continued harvest and regrowth.

Get it here for $24.

‘Golden Girls’ cast

Thank someone for being a friend with an homage to the iconic television foursome to hang on their tree.

Get it here for $20.

Glass Geometric Suncatchers

These geometric glass ornaments are a modern twist on traditional Christmas bulbs. These prisms will reflect and refract light among the needles of your evergreen, leaving you with one gorgeous sight.

Get them here for $41.16.

Jay-Z in a Santa hat

Because nothing says Christmas like Beyonce’s bae wearing a Santa hat.

Get it here for $13.71.

Custom pet painting

Send along a few favourite photos of your furry favourite and this artist will capture their essence in an acrylic painting on a locally sourced wood round.

Get it here for $30.

Macramé

These pieces will add a touch of boho sweetness to your Christmas tree or mantelpiece.

Get it here for $4.

‘Game of Thrones’ set

Whether you were happy with the series finale or not, these clever Game of Thrones-themed baubles bring new meaning to “Let it Snow.”

Get all five here for $68.60.

Mince pie

These mince pies are adorable, seasonal, and unique. And unlike real mince pies, they have no expiry date.

Get it here for $12.94.

Provinces of Canada

There’s no place like home for the holidays, but even if you’re far away you can recognize your roots with a little wooden cut-out of your home province.

Get it here for $20.

