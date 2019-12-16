10 Unique Christmas Tree Ornaments

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Constantinis via Getty Images

It’s that time of year again when a tree becomes the focal point of your living space. While tradition decides some elements of your Christmas tree aesthetic – real or artificial, white or coloured lights, ribbon or garland, tinsel or no tinsel – it’s fun to add your own personal touch.

The ornaments that bring a smile to your face are the ones with personality. There’s nothing wrong with a glossy candy cane or the tried-and-true shiny Christmas bauble, but consider changing things up with items that truly delight you.

Here are ten ornaments that will take your decor to the next level.

Rosé wine bottle

Etsy

Why settle on a glass of rosé when you can have the whole bottle?

Hand-carved wooden owl

Etsy

Using Albesia and Coffee wood, these fast-growing timbers come from sustainable farming practices for continued harvest and regrowth.

‘Golden Girls’ cast

Etsy

Thank someone for being a friend with an homage to the iconic television foursome to hang on their tree.

Glass Geometric Suncatchers

Etsy

These geometric glass ornaments are a modern twist on traditional Christmas bulbs. These prisms will reflect and refract light among the needles of your evergreen, leaving you with one gorgeous sight.

Jay-Z in a Santa hat

Etsy

Because nothing says Christmas like Beyonce’s bae wearing a Santa hat.

Custom pet painting

Etsy

Send along a few favourite photos of your furry favourite and this artist will capture their essence in an acrylic painting on a locally sourced wood round.

Macramé

Etsy

These pieces will add a touch of boho sweetness to your Christmas tree or mantelpiece.

‘Game of Thrones’ set

Etsy

Whether you were happy with the series finale or not, these clever Game of Thrones-themed baubles bring new meaning to “Let it Snow.”

Mince pie

Etsy

These mince pies are adorable, seasonal, and unique. And unlike real mince pies, they have no expiry date.

Provinces of Canada

Etsy