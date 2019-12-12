10 Unique Gifts For Every Pop Culture Lover

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Pop culture fandom is strong these days. Every Harry Potter stan knows exactly which Hogwarts house they belong to; superhero experts can school you on the difference between DC and Marvel; and pop culture whiz-kids know Keanu Reeves is an absolute gem.

So what the heck do you get these fans for the holidays? Forget Funko Pop! figures, there are plenty of unique gift ideas out there for your pop culture nerd. From cool knick-knacks to one-of-a-kind apparel, read on for our top picks.

Keanu Reeves pin

Etsy

Who doesn’t envy Keanu’s unique brand of authentic and cool? This quirky pin immortalizes the instantly viral moment when Reeves called a crowd “breathtaking” at a video game conference.

RuPaul pillow

Society6

“If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?” For the pop culture queens (and kings) who live by these words, a throw pillow featuring Ru is destined to slay.

‘Little Women’ book scarf

Etsy

Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age story has stood the test of time. And now, just in time for the new “Little Women” flick from Greta Gerwig, fans can wear a piece of the story around their necks with this beautiful infinity scarf.

Sonic The Hedgehog device holder

Urban Outfitters

The ’90s fan in your life will be delighted by this Sonic The Hedgehog figure. Designed to prop up your game controller or phone, this device gets points for being both handy and adorable.

‘The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 2’

Indigo

Royal fans rejoice! Full of scandal and intrigue, this book is the perfect companion read for Seasons 2 and 3 of “The Crown” on Netflix. Now all that’s missing is a good cup of tea.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ candle gift pack

Etsy

The hit Canadian sitcom might be ending after its sixth season next year, but that doesn’t mean the fandom has to stop — these “Schitt’s Creek”-themed soy candles are spot on.

‘Carpool Karaoke’ game

Well.ca

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” has become a huge hit. Fans of the series can now join in on the fun with this crowd-pleasing game that involves belting out your favourite tunes.

Sk8-Hi Harry Potter Gryffindor sneakers

Little Burgundy

Forget Gryffindor scarves! These cool kicks are just what a Harry Potter lover needs to show off their Hogwarts house with pride.

Darth Vader bamboo cutting board

Amazon

Any true “Star Wars” fan likely has their fair share of figurines, posters, and replicas. But what they probably don’t have — yet — is this delightfully funny cutting board featuring Darth Vader himself.

Risk Marvel board game

Amazon