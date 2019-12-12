10 Unique Gifts For Every Pop Culture Lover

Fans of Keanu Reeves and “Schitt’s Creek” will love these gift ideas!
By HuffPost Canada eCommerce

Pop culture fandom is strong these days. Every Harry Potter stan knows exactly which Hogwarts house they belong to; superhero experts can school you on the difference between DC and Marvel; and pop culture whiz-kids know Keanu Reeves is an absolute gem.

So what the heck do you get these fans for the holidays? Forget Funko Pop! figures, there are plenty of unique gift ideas out there for your pop culture nerd. From cool knick-knacks to one-of-a-kind apparel, read on for our top picks.

Keanu Reeves pin

Who doesn’t envy Keanu’s unique brand of authentic and cool? This quirky pin immortalizes the instantly viral moment when Reeves called a crowd “breathtaking” at a video game conference.

Get it here for $13.79.

RuPaul pillow

“If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?” For the pop culture queens (and kings) who live by these words, a throw pillow featuring Ru is destined to slay.

Get it here for $20.99.

‘Little Women’ book scarf

Louisa May Alcott’s coming-of-age story has stood the test of time. And now, just in time for the new “Little Women” flick from Greta Gerwig, fans can wear a piece of the story around their necks with this beautiful infinity scarf.

Get it here for $66.07.

Sonic The Hedgehog device holder

The ’90s fan in your life will be delighted by this Sonic The Hedgehog figure. Designed to prop up your game controller or phone, this device gets points for being both handy and adorable.

Get it here for $39.99.

‘The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 2’

Royal fans rejoice! Full of scandal and intrigue, this book is the perfect companion read for Seasons 2 and 3 of “The Crown” on Netflix. Now all that’s missing is a good cup of tea.

Get it here for $30.

‘Schitt’s Creek’ candle gift pack

The hit Canadian sitcom might be ending after its sixth season next year, but that doesn’t mean the fandom has to stop — these “Schitt’s Creek”-themed soy candles are spot on.

Get it here for $45.42.

‘Carpool Karaoke’ game

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” has become a huge hit. Fans of the series can now join in on the fun with this crowd-pleasing game that involves belting out your favourite tunes.

Get it here for $34.98.

Sk8-Hi Harry Potter Gryffindor sneakers

Forget Gryffindor scarves! These cool kicks are just what a Harry Potter lover needs to show off their Hogwarts house with pride.

Get it here for $54.98.

Darth Vader bamboo cutting board

Any true “Star Wars” fan likely has their fair share of figurines, posters, and replicas. But what they probably don’t have — yet — is this delightfully funny cutting board featuring Darth Vader himself.

Get it here for $89.95.

Risk Marvel board game

This collectors’ edition of Risk features a two-sided game board for double the fun: one for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and one for “Guardians of the Galaxy” game play.

Get it here for $59.99.

