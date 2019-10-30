12 Stylish Puffer Jackets That Will Actually Keep You Warm

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

SolStock via Getty Images

Back in the ’90s, the only people rocking a puffer were George Costanza and the members of NSYNC — and they weren’t exactly fashion idols. But thanks to recent appearances from Meghan Markle, Rihanna and Billie Eilish, puffer jackets are cool again and we want nothing more than to bundle up in one, too. Unlike wool peacoats which can itch like crazy, puffers are notoriously warm and cozy. Wearing one makes you feel like a human burrito, hence the moniker “sleeping bag coat”. Most retailers nowadays carry a variety of different styles, from cropped to oversized, so you’re guaranteed to find something in your favourite colour. Here are 12 puffer jackets we recommend. Lillie puffer jacket from Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Stand out this season in a pink puffer with a dainty floral print. Get it here for $198 US ($258 CDN). Hygge puffer jacket from Frank And Oak

Frank and Oak

Don’t feel bad for spending a lot of money, here. This coat is made with recycled polyester sourced from discarded plastic bottles, and the soft plumes are made from 100% polyester fibres, free of any animal-derived materials. Get it here for $349 US ($455 CDN). Chateau puffer jacket with Primaloft® from J. Crew

J. Crew

According to J. Crew, every single jacket they make with the Primaloft filling keeps 15 plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills. Go ahead and order more than one if you really want. Get it here for $198. Wunder puffer jacket from Lululemon

Lululemon

Take winter by the storm in this metallic blue puffer with a cinchable waist and hood. The glyde fabric is water-repellent and windproof so you can make it to work in one piece. Get it here for $248 US ($323 CDN). Puffect™ jacket from Columbia

HuffPost

The water-resistant fabric and synthetic down insulation will help to keep you warm and dry as you tackle outdoor activities. Get it here for $149.99. New Look boxy puffer jacket from ASOS

ASOS

Forgot your scarf at home again? With a zip-up collar this high, you’ll be okay on your commute in. Get it here for $75.72. Quilted iris puffer jacket from Addition Elle

Addition Elle

Snow bunnies are going to look fabulous on the slopes in this comfy teal jacket available in XL to 3X. Its state-of-the-art Plumtech technology enables it to absorb humidity and dry quickly. Get it here for $178. Herschel Supply Co. featherless puffer jacket from Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

If bright colours aren’t your thing, there’s this neutral number made from a water-resistant nylon blend and 3M™ Thinsulate™ Featherless Insulation for added warmth. Get it here for $214. The Re:Down puffy puff from Everlane

HuffPost Canada

Yet another eco-friendly jacket that doesn’t skimp on style. The Re:Down fill is made from recycled down comforters and pillows, and the soft outer shell is made of 100% recycled water-repellent fabric. Get it here for $207. Hooded quilted puffer jacket from Amazon

Amazon

The removable faux fur trim hood will come in handy when the temperature drops below zero and you want some added warmth around your face. Get it here for $113.47. Micro touch pongee puffer jacket from The Bay

The Bay

You’ll be snug as a bug in this versatile jacket with an elasticized side panel and rib-knit trim. Get it here for $139.99. Padded hooded puffer jacket from H&M