13 Advent Calendars Adults Can Enjoy

Face it: aside from the holidays, December isn’t exactly the most wonderful month of the year. It’s cold, dark and dull. In the first few weeks, we tend to slip into a monotonous routine of wake up, go to work, come home, watch an episode of “The Office” we’ve already seen 100 times, and go to sleep. We don’t actually start to feel jolly until the week of Christmas. Advent calendars can help us ease into the holiday spirit a little earlier. With little presents to open every day leading up to Christmas, it’s the perfect way to treat yourself without going overboard. To help you find the perfect advent calendar, we’ve gathered 13 you can buy in time for December. Coffee advent calendar

Coffee lovers will appreciate this one. It’s a beautifully designed box packed with 24 different sachets of craft coffees from around the world. Get it here for $42.68.﻿ L’OCCITANE advent calendar

Chances are, your hands are already getting dry and cracked. Jump start on revitalizing your skin with 24 of L’OCCITANE’s best-selling beauty products found at Sephora. Get it here for $64. Advent calendar for romantic couples

If you’re looking to put the spark back into your relationship, then this love calendar is just what you need. There are 31 different windows to open and therefore 31 ways to get romantic and adventurous with your partner. Get it here for $18.99. Wine advent calendar

Discover a mix of reds, whites and sparkling wines from vineyards around the world. The 12 Days of Wine Gift Basket features a dozen half bottles for you (and your friends) to enjoy. There’s a beer advent calendar for $79 if you prefer hops instead. Get it here for $169. Wellness advent calendar

Preparing for the holiday rush just got a little easier with Anthropologie’s Seven Days of Self-Care Calendar. Filled with seven premium samples from favourites like Cocokind and Prim Botanicals, this is the ideal gift for anyone looking to unwind after a hard day’s night. Get it here for $38 US ($49 CDN). Lingerie advent calendar

If silk and lace get your heart racing, you’ll enjoy this 12-day calendar full of confidence-boosting négligée. You can choose between plus size (size 14-20) or regular (size 4 - 12). Get it here for $150. Cat socks advent calendar

Cat ladies, rejoice! Get this delightful keepsake box with 15 flaps that reveal a new pair of cute and cozy socks every day. Get it here for $20.68. Beard oils advent calendar

Gentlemen, we have something for you, too! This box is stuffed with enough oils that your beard will smell and look amazing well after December. Get it here for $56.91. Tea advent calendar

For those more into loose leaf than java, David’s Tea has a special surprise for every day of the month leading up to Christmas. Get it here for $40. Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar

Housed in a glittery tower that can double as a jewelry case, fans of Charlotte Tilbury can enjoy sampling some of the most popular products like the Pillow Talk lipstick and Wonderglow primer. Get it here for $264. Hair accessory advent calendar

If you’re obsessed with scrunchies and barrettes, then you’ll love this calendar featuring 12 of the trendiest hair accessories. Get it here for $34.99. Jewelry advent calendar

For 12 days straight, you can get creative and make your own jewelry. This box includes a bracelet, a necklace and earrings with interchangeable gold-plated pendants for your own custom designs. Get it here for $88.37. Squish candy advent calendar

