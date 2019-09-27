15 Cozy Fall Sweaters Under $50

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
The air is crisp, the leaves are changing colour and the autumnal enthusiasm is infectious. Our favourite time of the year has arrived: sweater weather. When shopping around for new knits, think of the three Cs: cute, cozy and comfy. If an item checks off all three boxes, add to cart immediately.
To ring in the turn of a new season, here are 15 sweaters guaranteed to keep you warm.
Teddy Fleece Funnel Neck Top
This fluffy Topshop pullover can offer you maximum comfort on the coldest of nights.
Plus Size Crew Neck Sweater with Crochet
This is the perfect transitional piece for when it’s not too hot and too cold. It also happens to be marked down from $59.99.
Mesh Funnel Neck Top
Turtlenecks are cool again and we have Shiv Roy from “Succession” to thank for that.
7GG Single Dye Cotton Blend Sweater
There’s no underestimating a good v-neck sweater. This one comes in four other colours if you don’t fancy yourself a little burgundy.
Sweater With Zip
50% cotton, 50% modal. 100% stylish.
Ribbed Colorblock Sweater
Red and pink color blocking was all over the 2019 Emmys red carpet. Keep the trend alive with this comfy striped sweater with ballooned sleeves.
Mainstay Crewneck Sweater
Who says men can’t have fun with color blocking, too?
Neon knit sweater
Spice up an otherwise humdrum winter with a bright, energizing sweater.
Mainstay Crew Neck Sweater
A striped pullover with a pop of colour is a step up from your average fall sweater.
Organic Cotton Gym Fleece Crewneck
This sweater, now on sale at Frank and Oak, just screams Pumpkin Spice Latte, doesn’t it?
Get it here for $34.99 US ($47 CDN).
High Neck Cable Knit Solid Jumper
Cable knit is synonymous with fall, you know.
Men’s Logo Hoodie
If you’re a huge Spielberg fan––or just weirdly obsessed with sharks––then say it with a sweater.
New Look Recycled Yarn Balloon Sleeve Jumper
Pair this with your favourite pair of boyfriend jeans and you’re good to go for a brunch date.
Petite Leopard Print Sweatshirt
Don’t be afraid to play with a little print this season, especially when it doesn’t cost so much.
Get it here for $19.97 US ($26.50 CDN).
Belgius Chunky Turtleneck Sweater
When your office is still cranking the air conditioning, you’ll need this.