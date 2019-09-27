09/27/2019 12:23 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

15 Cozy Fall Sweaters Under $50

Bundle up in affordable sweater styles for both men and women.

  • HuffPost Canada eCommerce

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The air is crisp, the leaves are changing colour and the autumnal enthusiasm is infectious. Our favourite time of the year has arrived: sweater weather. When shopping around for new knits, think of the three Cs: cute, cozy and comfy. If an item checks off all three boxes, add to cart immediately. 

To ring in the turn of a new season, here are 15 sweaters guaranteed to keep you warm.

Teddy Fleece Funnel Neck Top

Nordstrom

This fluffy Topshop pullover can offer you maximum comfort on the coldest of nights.

Get it here for $27.50.

 Plus Size Crew Neck Sweater with Crochet

AdditionElle

This is the perfect transitional piece for when it’s not too hot and too cold. It also happens to be marked down from $59.99.

Get it here for $19.99.

Mesh Funnel Neck Top

The Bay

Turtlenecks are cool again and we have Shiv Roy from “Succession” to thank for that.

Get it here for $26.

7GG Single Dye Cotton Blend Sweater

The Bay

There’s no underestimating a good v-neck sweater. This one comes in four other colours if you don’t fancy yourself a little burgundy. 

Get it here for $39.99.

Sweater With Zip

H&M

50% cotton, 50% modal. 100% stylish.

Get it here for $34.99.

Ribbed Colorblock Sweater

Forever 21

Red and pink color blocking was all over the 2019 Emmys red carpet. Keep the trend alive with this comfy striped sweater with ballooned sleeves. 

Get it here for $24.99.

Mainstay Crewneck Sweater

The Gap

Who says men can’t have fun with color blocking, too?

Get it here for $35.

Neon knit sweater

H&M

Spice up an otherwise humdrum winter with a bright, energizing sweater. 

Get it here for $13.99.

Mainstay Crew Neck Sweater

The Gap

A striped pullover with a pop of colour is a step up from your average fall sweater. 

Get it here for $35.

Organic Cotton Gym Fleece Crewneck

Frank And Oak

This sweater, now on sale at Frank and Oak, just screams Pumpkin Spice Latte, doesn’t it?

Get it here for $34.99 US ($47 CDN).

High Neck Cable Knit Solid Jumper

Shein

Cable knit is synonymous with fall, you know. 

Get it here for $27.

Men’s Logo Hoodie

Mark's

If you’re a huge Spielberg fan––or just weirdly obsessed with sharks––then say it with a sweater. 

Get it here for $49.99.

New Look Recycled Yarn Balloon Sleeve Jumper 

ASOS

Pair this with your favourite pair of boyfriend jeans and you’re good to go for a brunch date.

Get it here for $48.37.

Petite Leopard Print Sweatshirt

Nordstrom Rack

Don’t be afraid to play with a little print this season, especially when it doesn’t cost so much.

Get it here for $19.97 US ($26.50 CDN).

Belgius Chunky Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

When your office is still cranking the air conditioning, you’ll need this. 

Get it here for $27.99.

MORE FROM HUFFPOST CANADA FINDS

  • HuffPost Canada eCommerce
MORE: style lifestyle fashion shopping Men's Fashion fall HuffPost Canada Finds sweaters