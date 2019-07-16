In some ways, the 71st annual Emmy Awards nominations, which were announced late on Tuesday morning, were somewhat predictable. The expected cultural juggernauts raked in the nominations: “Game of Thrones” got a historic 32 nods, “Chernobyl” snatched up 19, “Barry” managed 17. HBO dominated. Nothing too shocking there.

What is quite noteworthy, though, and what you may be super excited about, is that a handful of Canadians have also been recognized by the prestigious Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.