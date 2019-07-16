In some ways, the 71st annual Emmy Awards nominations, which were announced late on Tuesday morning, were somewhat predictable. The expected cultural juggernauts raked in the nominations: “Game of Thrones” got a historic 32 nods, “Chernobyl” snatched up 19, “Barry” managed 17. HBO dominated. Nothing too shocking there.
What is quite noteworthy, though, and what you may be super excited about, is that a handful of Canadians have also been recognized by the prestigious Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
“Schitt’s Creek,” the beloved Canadian comedy that was shot in southern Ontario, has earned four nominations ahead of its final season in 2020. The Hamilton, Ont.-born Eugene Levy and Toronto-born Catherine O’Hara have both earned nods for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively.
Canadian Sandra Oh nabbed two nominations this year, one for her leading role as Eve on the wildly entertaining “Killing Eve,” and another for being a hilarious guest host on “Saturday Night Live.” (She was also nominated five times, for “Grey’s Anatomy,” between 2005 and 2009, and again last year for “Killing Eve.” It’s time to give Oh her due!).
Also notable and nominated: Samantha Bee, whose already award-winning show, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” is difficult to watch without crying (of laughter). Nominated, too, is Sarah Goldberg, the Vancouver-born actress best known for her role as Sally on HBO’s dark comedy series, “Barry.”
Many of these nominations are for comedy-related shows.
Maybe it’s a coincidence. Maybe Canadians just have an excellent sense of humour.