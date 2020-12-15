Chris Wattie / Reuters File photo of a sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) national headquarters building in Ottawa on March 13, 2017.

OTTAWA — In anticipation of a surge in home office expense claims, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) announced details Wednesday about its new, simplified “temporary flat rate” criteria to determine how much money Canadians are eligible for in tax deductions.

Millions of Canadians who have found themselves suddenly working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic are eligible for up to $400 in income tax deductions. The Liberal government announced the measure in the fall economic statement last month.

Workers will have the option of claiming home office expenses through a detailed process that pre-existed the pandemic — or through a new, simplified route that requires minimal documentation.

Under this new, simplified formula, workers who have not had their expenses reimbursed by employers are eligible to claim $2 per day for each day they worked from home in 2020.

