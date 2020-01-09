The decade’s first full moon is taking place Jan. 10.

Full moons often have special names rooted in Indigenous-American culture.

January’s the month of the “wolf moon,” and skywatchers are definitely in for a treat because it will coincide with a lunar eclipse.

At about 2:21 PM EST on Friday, the moon will drift into the earth’s shadow.

Canadians might have a hard time trying to spot the moon because the eclipse will take place during the day.