The decade’s first full moon is taking place Jan. 10.
Full moons often have special names rooted in Indigenous-American culture.
January’s the month of the “wolf moon,” and skywatchers are definitely in for a treat because it will coincide with a lunar eclipse.
At about 2:21 PM EST on Friday, the moon will drift into the earth’s shadow.
Canadians might have a hard time trying to spot the moon because the eclipse will take place during the day.
But fear not! There will be three other lunar eclipses happening in 2020.