The First Full Moon Of 2020 Is January's ‘Wolf Moon’

It'll even feature a lunar eclipse — that unfortunately might be hard to spot.

The decade’s first full moon is taking place Jan. 10.

Full moons often have special names rooted in Indigenous-American culture.

January’s the month of the “wolf moon,” and skywatchers are definitely in for a treat because it will coincide with a lunar eclipse.

At about 2:21 PM EST on Friday, the moon will drift into the earth’s shadow.

Canadians might have a hard time trying to spot the moon because the eclipse will take place during the day.

But fear not! There will be three other lunar eclipses happening in 2020.

