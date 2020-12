Canadian Families Will Pay Up To $695 More A Year For Groceries In 2021: Report

Getty Images/Noel Hendrickson A man shopping for produce at the grocery store.

The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest increase ever predicted by an annual food price report. Rising bread, meat and vegetable prices are expected to lead the overall food price increase of three to five per cent, according to Canada’s Food Price Report 2021 released Tuesday. For an average family of four, that means a $13,907 grocery bill. “We don’t expect a break at the grocery store any time soon,” said Sylvain Charlebois, lead author and Dalhousie University professor of food distribution and policy. “This is the highest increase that we’ve ever expected.” The 11th edition of the food price report, published annually by Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph, has expanded this year to include the University of Saskatchewan and the University of British Columbia, making it more national in scope. Watch: Here’s What’s Steering Beef Prices Upwards. Story continues below.

Researchers said in the study that COVID-19 will continue impacting food prices next year, with the meat industry particularly vulnerable to potential labour shortages, logistics disruptions, food plant and distribution centre slowdowns and shifts in consumer demand. While meat prices could increase as much as 6.5 per cent overall, the biggest price hike could be for poultry, a supply managed industry in Canada. Poultry prices are up seven per cent since July, Charlebois said, adding that as production costs continue to rise, so will retail prices. “We are expecting poultry prices to be a bit of an issue,” he said. “If farmers are asked to spend more on equipment and COVID-19 cleaning protocols, consumers will eventually have to pay more.” Meanwhile, climate change, including heat waves, ice loss, wildfires, floods and droughts, will also influence how much we pay for groceries next year. Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent, according to the report. Much of the produce Canadians consume comes from California, a state that has been ravaged by one of the worst wildfire seasons on record.