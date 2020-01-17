Disney is dropping the word “Fox” from the names of the iconic movie studios it bought from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc., according to news reports.

The company paid US$71.3 billion in 2018 for a controlling share of the 20th Century Fox film and TV studios, but it didn’t buy Murdoch’s broadcast divisions, including the Fox TV network and Fox News.

