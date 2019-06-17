3 Different Escapes to the Eastern Townships to Enjoy This Summer

Nestled in nature in south-eastern Quebec, the Eastern Townships is a huge hub for adventures. Just a 4-hour drive from Ottawa and only 2 hours from Montreal makes this gorgeous backdrop the perfect weekend getaway. Whether you travel alone, with a friend or the whole family, you can produce some unforgettable moments that will last forever.



Here are three memorable trips you’ll want to take this summer, brought you by Eastern Townships Tourism. A romantic getaway–with wine! Wine connoisseurs would be delighted to know there are 20 wineries scattered across 140 km of the Brome-Missisquoi Wine Route. Bring your bikes or assign a designated driver and sample everything from a Chardonnay to sparkling cider. Domaine des Côtes d’Ardoise, the first and oldest vineyard still in operation in Québec, is a go-to for samplings and country dining.

After you’ve wined and dined to your heart’s content, enjoy a relaxing glamping experience at Huttopia Sutton, just a stone’s throw from Mont Sutton. Whether you decide to stay in a wood chalet or trapper’s tent (a tent with a real shower and toilet inside) you’ll be surrounded by the tranquil scenery of the Vermont mountains. And who said three’s a crowd? If you have a four-legged friend, bring them along. Huttopia Sutton offers pet-friendly lodging at no extra cost as long as you bring your own dog bed.

Fun for the whole family If rare species spark joy for you kids, they’d enjoy spending the day at the Zoo de Granby. Get acquainted with the 1,500 animals housed at Quebec’s oldest tourist attraction including the eastern gray kangaroo, Caribbean flamingo and Amur tiger. After that, hop on the carousel or go for a ride in the bumper cars at the newly redesigned amusement park located within the zoo. Cool off in surroundings inspired by an Amazon village at the Amazoo water park equipped with a 15-meter-tall water slide.

For quiet times, take the whole family canoeing in the Parc national de la Yamaska one of the 4 national parks of the Eastern Townships. Watching the wildlife coming to life on Réservoir Choinière is a great way to have fun and learn about the ecosystem. If you’re on foot, you can hike several kilometres and discover a valley typical of the Appalachian Lowlands. The air doesn’t get any fresher than here. A feast for foodies To whet your appetite, discover the history and taste the renowned cheeses of the St-Benoit Abbey, located on the west shore of Lake Memphrémagog. Their award-winning smoked blue cheese is prepared exclusively by the Benedictine monks who run the monastery. Afterwards, wash it all down with a pint of apple cider, made with the fruit from their orchards. All ciders at the St-Benoit Abbey are made with the champagne method, a double fermentation process invented by the Benedictine French monk Dom Pérignon.

Anchors aweigh for a delightful gourmet meal abroad the Grand Cru. Hop on and you’ll be charmed by the quality of food and entertainment it has to offer. Take in the gorgeous scenery of the Quebec lakes as you chow down on flank steak or even red tuna in a green curry sauce.