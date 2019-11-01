3 Reasons It’s Worth Going On A Road Trip This Winter

While the idea of the “summer road trip” has spawned countless songs, poetry and movies, there are many advantages to taking a road trip in the winter. Perhaps you can’t drive with the top down, but you can explore new destinations and make lasting memories. In partnership with Michelin , here are a few reasons a road trip is worth the adventure in the winter.

Travel to a tourist destination in the summer and you’ll be battling crowds and heat. In the winter, many of the hottest ticket attractions will be near-empty, and you’ll be able to wander at your leisure. Try riding up Sulphur Mountain on the Banff Gondola Ride to take in the breathtaking snow-covered views below, or hike on a near-empty beach in Tofino, B.C. to see the tremendous December surf. Even big-city venues such as the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto are less busy in the winter months, especially on weekdays. You’re likely to return from your adventure less frazzled, and more zen, because of the open spaces you’ve enjoyed.

Many provinces in Canada have winter festivals or carnivals and, if you book early, you can benefit from a discounted rate. For example, the Quebec Winter Carnival, taking place February 7 – 16, 2020, has VIP tickets available covering seating, drinks and a signature blanket. Another idea is to pack up the family car and drive to Niagara Falls to enjoy the frozen ice illuminated by the Winter Festival of Lights -a breathtaking and unforgettable experience. P.S. if you purchase an Adventure Pass you can save more than 50% on attractions, many of which will be less busy in the winter.

A sense of adventure

Driving on the open road in the summer may have its perks, but in the winter, you’re bound to see a lot more nature, depending on where you go. From November to March, Canada is one of the best places in the world to see the Aurora Borealis—they get better the further north you drive, away from the cities’ light pollution. Or what about driving to the Arctic Ocean via the Dempster Highway in the Northwest Territories? Not only will you experience spectacular vistas including two mountain ranges, but you could also see some rare wildlife like Peregrine falcons.

Before you go anywhere...

You may be equipped with all the essentials for a winter getaway but is your vehicle, too? In order for the whole family to safely get around, your first and best defense should be winter tires. Mandatory in Quebec by December 1st and recommended in all other provinces when the temperature consistently approaches 0 degrees Celsius or freezing, winter tires – like the Michelin X-Ice® Xi3 – are designed to remain flexible in extreme cold and can provide you with the extra grip you need to get through deeper snow or ice-covered roads. Friendly reminder to use a reliable, updated source to check the weather conditions on your route so you avoid unnecessary risks.

