A food festival in Gilroy, California. A busy Walmart in El Paso, Texas. A popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. All three were sites of deadly mass shootings in the past week.

At least 32 innocent people are dead. Two shooters were killed and one is in custody. The carnage never seems to end and it’s left many in America grappling with how to react, how to heal and how to change things for the better.

Celebrities and other public figures echoed many of these sentiments on social media: