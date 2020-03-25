HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

PamWalker68 via Getty Images A close up image of pouring melted candle wax into glass molds.

If you’re like us, and everyone else around the world, you’ve been practicing social distancing for a couple of weeks now. You’ve been isolating yourself at home for the greater good, but let’s be honest, you’re starting to feel a little wired.

You’ve already cleaned the apartment 7 times, reorganized your cupboards, called everyone you care about and caught up on your Netflix list. Suddenly, for the first time in a long time, you have more free time than you know what to do with.

You need a new hobby, and we’ve got you covered.

Amid the uncertainty of our current situation, throwing yourself into a new project could be a welcome addition to your daily routine. Committing to a creative hobby will give you more control over your time, and sets you on a path towards self-betterment. Hello, serotonin!

We’ve singled out 4 creative hobbies that are known for their stress-relieving effect: knitting, cross-stitching, lettering, and candle-making. They all involve some form of repetitive, mechanical movement that transports you into a meditative state of mind.

And if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, these hobbies also allow you to create thoughtful, handmade gifts to brighten the days of those you love. That said, you can keep your creations to yourself, we won’t judge.

These 4 beginner kits will have you on your way to mastering a new creative hobby by the time it’s safe to go out again.

1. Knitting - Mindfulness Knit Kit

Photo courtesy of Amazon An all-in-one knitting kit for beginners by mindfulknits.

This kit includes: 4 50-gram balls of soft 100% cotton yarn, 5.0mm bamboo circular knitting needles, a plastic yarn needle for weaving loose ends, and information on instructional videos to help get you started.

2. Cross-Stitching - Full Range of Embroidery Starter Kit

Photo courtesy of Amazon Full range of embroidery starter kit with all the tools you need to complete your first project.

This kit includes: 5 plastic embroidery hoops, 50 colour threads, 14 white cotton canvas, 12 floss bobbins, 30 embroidery needles, 4 cross stitch needle-threading tools, scissors, a thimble, and an untwist tool.

3. Hand-Lettering - Workbook And Pens

Photos courtesy of Amazon The tools you need to get started with hand-lettering. Items are sold separately.

Hand-Lettering: An Interactive Guide to the Art of Drawing Letters

This workbook is the perfect beginner’s guide to hand lettering, including exercise pages, tips and tricks, inspirations, and more.

Prismacolor Premier Beginner Hand Lettering Set

You’ll also need tools to letter with. We recommend this kit, which includes: 2 pencils, 3 illustration markers, a dual-ended art marker, and an eraser.

4. Candle-Making - DIY Soy Candle Making Kit

Photo courtesy of Amazon This candle making kit is safe-to-use and make it easy for beginners to create beautiful, original candles