Curiosity is connected to creativity, health and happiness. Studies show that international travel and a curiosity of other cultures can expand our minds and open us up to new ways of thinking. This gets to be more important as we get older since we tend to be less curious as we slip into our comfy routines. They say that curiosity killed the cat but in truth, curiosity brought it back to life.
5 Ways a Trip to Toronto Can Make You Happier
Trending
SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIVING
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more