GoodLifeStudio via Getty Images

Children have an inspiring amount of empathy and an almost innate willingness to help others. Getting them involved with fundraising efforts not only benefits the charities they care about, it also helps to instill values like compassion and generosity and empowers them to make a difference in their world.

The best lesson they can learn is that no one is too small to make a difference, and no deed is too small either.

Though your kids may need your help along the way, getting them involved in charity work is an opportunity for them to feel like global citizens who have a responsibility to affect positive change in the world.

World Vision believes in empowering children, no matter what their circumstances are. They aim to increase their self-confidence and autonomy by giving them the tools to help other children who live in dangerous places.

Here are five ways your children can raise money to help a child in need.

Group Fundraising

Brothers91 via Getty Images

There is power in numbers. Encourage your child to gather a group of friends together so that their combined efforts make a greater impact. The group can raise money to help other children through initiatives like Raw Hope, which stands with kids who have faced the harshest circumstances, yet remain hopeful in the face of adversity.

To make sure that everyone stays safe, your kids can coordinate with their friends virtually and you can assist them by creating an online fundraising page with photos and information about their effort. The children can then make calls and send out emails telling friends, family, and their parents’ friends and coworkers about the fundraising page to source donations.

Use Your Talents

PamelaJoeMcFarlane via Getty Images

Garage Sale

shironosov via Getty Images

Suggest to your child that they go through their toys, books, clothes, and anything else they might have and choose what they’re willing to part with. They can also ask their friends for things they would be willing to donate for the sale.

You can have either a traditional outdoor garage sale, if you are able to create a safe space with social distancing measures, or create a Facebook page detailing all the items with prices and invite your community to buy for a cause. This money can help children overcome the darkest challenges.

Make Birthdays Charitable

Sasiistock via Getty Images

Birthday presents are one of the best parts of a child’s special day. But your child can earn a real sense of pride by asking for donations in lieu of birthday gifts. They can send out birthday invitations detailing their cause and how to donate.

You can help your child by setting up a fundraising page to receive donations on or simply provide a link to your preferred charity’s donation page. In this way, your child can also receive birthday donations from people who otherwise would not have been able to attend due to social distancing.

This is the birthday gift that truly keeps on giving.

Silent Auction

agrobacter via Getty Images

Your children and their friends can source item donations from the community through email and social media campaigns. Another way to spread the word is to set up a phone tree. Then you can help them post the items online and have your community bid on the items.

Your kids can make special videos explaining who benefits from the funds raised for initiatives such as Raw Hope, sharing stories of children who have overcome great challenges, and why it is so important to help these inspiring overcomers. This is also a great way to build up community connectedness and spirit.

Helping The Overcomers

It’s incredibly important to teach your children that they have the power to change the world from a very early age not just in theory but in practice as well, and through leading by example. By engaging them in fundraising initiatives and charitable donations, Canadian children can understand that they are in a position to help and empower kids their age who are affected by circumstances outside of their control.

World Vision also seeks to empower children living in the world’s most dangerous places. By helping them recover and build a future, you can ensure these children move from being victims to survivors, and from survivors to overcomers.

Through World Vision, your kids can directly impact the lives of children like 8-year-old Malak from Mosul, Iraq. Malak’s life changed in an instant when she was caught in the crossfire between ISIL and coalition forces. Malak was blinded by a bomb explosion and shot multiple times. She has since recovered from her physical injuries but struggles with the emotional scars.

World Vision Malak from Mosul, Iraq

Life is difficult for Malak, but she has overcome so many obstacles. A World Vision Child Friendly Space (CFS) provides her with a safe place to receive education as well as psychosocial support. She also has the chance to have a childhood, something that would have otherwise been taken away from her forever.

Raja, a 10-year-old survivor of war, is also healing from the scars of war in a CFS. Like Malak, she was also severely injured by a bomb during the battle for Mosul, losing her hand in the blast and her legs were gravely damaged.

World Vision Raja at a World Vision CFS

But at a CFS, Raja gained access to a new wheelchair and special shoes. She also receives psychosocial support from a case worker and the opportunity to bond and play with other children who have survived the war. Now, Raja wants to be a bone doctor like the one who helped her.